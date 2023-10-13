Pro-Palestinian protest disrupted by water cannon and tear gas in Paris

Several hundred people defied a police ban and demonstrated on Thursday 12 October in Paris to denounce Israel’s military actions in Gaza and show support for Palestinians.

Riot police later sprayed tear gas and water cannons to chase the crowd away.

Protesters, largely young people from various backgrounds supporting the Palestinian cause, sprayed ‘’Free Palestine’’ on the monument underpinning the Republic Plaza in eastern Paris.

Many wore Palestinian flags around their shoulders, and chanted “We are all Palestinians”.

Earlier this week, thousands of people marched in Paris in support of Israel and the Eiffel Tower was lit up with a Star of David and the blue and white of the Israeli flag.