A manhunt is underway in Bristol after two suitcases containing human remains were found on Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to the scene at 11.57pm on Wednesday 10 July after a man was seen acting suspiciously on the bridge.

Arriving ten minutes later, officers said the man had fled and is suspected to have left behind a suitcase. A second suitcase with similar contents was found nearby after a short search of the area.

In a press conference on July 11, police released an image of a man they are looking for. He is described as “black with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket and black trainers with thick white soles. He also had a black backpack and was wearing a gold earring”.

The force said officers do not believe there is any risk to the wider public, and are urging anyone with information about the suspect to come forward.

Acting Bristol commander Vicky Hayward-Melen says the force’s priority is now locating the man who left the suitcases, and identifying the remains.

Images released by police of man they are looking to speak to in Bristol bridge case ( Avon and Somerset Police )

“This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities,” said Ms Hayward-Melen.

“The investigation is being led by our major crime investigation team and involves specialist officers and staff from across our organisation.”

Police later confirmed the man had left the bridge heading towards Leigh Woods, leading out of Bristol.

An anonymous eyewitness has told reporters that they saw a man being chased by a cyclist on the bridge on Wednesday evening. The person said they saw the man run down Burwalls Road, a residential lane which leads to Rownham Hill, on the side of the bridge outside of the city.

They said there were two suitcases - the one left on the bridge appeared to have blood leaking from it, while the other suitcase was on the road just after the bridge on the Leigh Woods side.

They told Bristol Live: “There was blood on the floor along the bridge.

“The man who had the cases ran from the bridge staff and I saw him being chased by a member of the public on a bike - he was shouting something in Spanish.”

The bridge has now reopened but the search has remained ongoing, which is being carried out by local police with the assistance of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard.

Officers say the suspect arrived at the scene by taxi, and have confirmed that the driver and his vehicle had been located and he is now helping with inquiries.

The view from Bristol Suspension Bridge looking towards the city in May 2024 ( Albert Toth )

The force also confirmed a post-mortem examination will take place at some point on Thursday 11 July.

The news comes as a separate search is underway in Bristol for 22-year-old Jack O’Sullivan, a university student who went missing more than four months ago. He was last seen leaving a party in the Hotwells area, which sits at the bottom of the suspension bridge.

Writing on the official search Facebook group, one of the search organisers Georgie Wooler said: “At this time there is no indication that this is related to the search for Jack.”

Police have confirmed they believe there is no connection to the case of the missing student.

Responding to the news, Carla Denyer, new Green MP for Bristol Central, posted on X: “I am deeply disturbed by the horrifying discovery of human remains at Clifton Suspension Bridge overnight.

“Distressing events like this are unsettling for all of us who call Bristol home and are proud of our city.

“Thank you @ASPolice for your swift action. I am in contact with authorities and will do anything I can to support a swift and thorough investigation.”

The toll bridge – free and open to pedestrians – is a Grade I-listed building and forms part of the B3129 road. It spans over the River Avon and a forest area at the side out of Bristol, reaching 248ft at its highest point. It connects the city’s Clifton neighbourhood to Leigh Woods, a village in North Somerset.

The Clifton neighbourhood is one of Bristol’s most expensive, with an average house price of £481,798 – around £100,000 more than the city average.