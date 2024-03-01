For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of the murders of three children in Bristol has been detained under the Mental Health Act, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The woman was suspected of stabbing Fares Bash, seven, Joury Bash, three, and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash to death in Blaise Walk, Bristol in the early hours of Sunday 18 February.

She was taken to hospital to be treated for non life-threatening physical injuries after being arrested.

Police said she continues to receive treatment for those injuries.

Mohamed Alfi Bash was named locally as the 10-month-old baby who died (Facebook)

On Wednesday 28 February she was assessed by medical professionals and the decision was made to detain her under the Mental Health Act.

Avon and Somerset Police’s investigation into the deaths of seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash continues.

Jory Alfil Bash was named locally as the three-year-old child who died in the tragic incident (Facebook)

Forensic post-mortem examinations revealed the three siblings died of knife injuries.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “We know the public are still trying to come to terms with this awful tragedy and the community remains together and united in their grief over the heartbreaking deaths of Fares, Joury and Mohammed.

“We continue to be incredibly thankful for the support and kindness that has been shown by the people of Sea Mills and beyond.

“Everyone affected by this tragedy remains in our thoughts and we continue to provide specialist support to the children’s next of kin.