Pedestrians among five injured after 17-mile police chase of suspected kidnapper
Man arrested on charges including dangerous driving
Five people were injured during a 17-mile police car chase in Bristol overnight, which began after authorities were alerted to a potential kidnapping.
Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police responded to a report that a woman had been pulled into a silver Ford against her will on Anchor Road. Officers pursued the vehicle onto the M32, before following it onto the A4174 towards Keynsham.
Two pedestrians suffered minor injuries when the Ford collided with them in Bristol city centre, police said, while another three people were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries when their car was involved in a motorway collision with the pursuing police vehicle.
The Ford was finally stopped in Keynsham at around 12.20am on Sunday.
The driver, a man in his mid-20s, was arrested on charges including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
A female passenger also received treatment for her minor injuries, according to the police. Safeguarding measures have been put in place for her, the force added.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to police involvement prior to the collisions occurring.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.