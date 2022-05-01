Five people were injured during a 17-mile police car chase in Bristol overnight, which began after authorities were alerted to a potential kidnapping.

Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police responded to a report that a woman had been pulled into a silver Ford against her will on Anchor Road. Officers pursued the vehicle onto the M32, before following it onto the A4174 towards Keynsham.

Two pedestrians suffered minor injuries when the Ford collided with them in Bristol city centre, police said, while another three people were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries when their car was involved in a motorway collision with the pursuing police vehicle.

The Ford was finally stopped in Keynsham at around 12.20am on Sunday.

The driver, a man in his mid-20s, was arrested on charges including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A female passenger also received treatment for her minor injuries, according to the police. Safeguarding measures have been put in place for her, the force added.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to police involvement prior to the collisions occurring.