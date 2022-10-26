Climate activist who poured human faeces over memorial to Captain Tom spared jail
Maddie Budd pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage following protest earlier this month
A climate activist who poured human faeces over a memorial for the late war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest at the use of private jets has been spared jail.
Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old former medical student, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at a hearing earlier this month.
On Wednesday Budd, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester, was sentenced to 21 weeks in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.
On 1 October a video was posted to social media showing a woman pouring what she said was human excrement over a life-sized statue of the WWII veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire.
In a separate video Budd identified herself as the person who carried out the stunt, on behalf of a pressure group calling itself End UK private jets.
She was later charged by Derbyshire Police for criminal damage.
The stunt caused “outrage amongst society” after it was filmed and shared on social media, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.
“She has expressed she will not undertake actions such as this in the future,” said Katie McFadden, defending the former Manchester University medical student.
“She has clearly reflected on the impact of her actions and expressed how she is sorry for any offence caused to the family of Captain Tom.”
More follows…
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.