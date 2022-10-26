Jump to content

Climate activist who poured human faeces over memorial to Captain Tom spared jail

Maddie Budd pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage following protest earlier this month

Matt Mathers
Wednesday 26 October 2022 16:57
Protester pours human faeces all over Captain Tom statue

A climate activist who poured human faeces over a memorial for the late war veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore in protest at the use of private jets has been spared jail.

Maddie Budd, a 21-year-old former medical student, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage at a hearing earlier this month.

On Wednesday Budd, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester, was sentenced to 21 weeks in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, suspended for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Maddie Budd pouring human waste on tribute on a tribute to Captain Tom

(End UK Private Jets)

On 1 October a video was posted to social media showing a woman pouring what she said was human excrement over a life-sized statue of the WWII veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire.

In a separate video Budd identified herself as the person who carried out the stunt, on behalf of a pressure group calling itself End UK private jets.

She was later charged by Derbyshire Police for criminal damage.

The stunt caused “outrage amongst society” after it was filmed and shared on social media, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

“She has expressed she will not undertake actions such as this in the future,” said Katie McFadden, defending the former Manchester University medical student.

“She has clearly reflected on the impact of her actions and expressed how she is sorry for any offence caused to the family of Captain Tom.”

More follows…

