Girl, 14, killed and another hurt after car veers off road and hits children

A 14-year-old girl has died and another hurt after a car veered off the road and hit children.

The teenager was one of two youngsters who were hit when a black Vauxhaull Astra left the road in Leicester.

The incident happened earlier this morning at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way, off Narborough Road, according to police.

Shortly after 2pm, Leicestershire Police confirmed that one of the children sadly died at the scene. The other girl, also aged 14 suffered injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in Coventry to be treated for serious injuries.

A force spokeswoman said: “We were called to the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way shortly after 11am today following a report a black Vauxhall Astra had left the road and collided with two children.

“One of the children was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The other girl, also aged 14 suffered injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.”

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “While we’ve spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time, I am particularly keen to speak to any motorists with dashcams in their vehicles.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who saw the Astra prior to it leaving the road or who saw the collision occur.

“Any information you have could help my investigation.”

