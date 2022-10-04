For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A climate protester has pleaded guilty of criminal damage after pouring human faeces over a memorial statue of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Madeleine Budd, 21, of Kedleston Avenue, Manchester was arrested by the Metropolitan Police in central London on Sunday.

It comes after a video posted online showing human faeces being poured onto the life-sized statue of the World War Two veteran in Thistley Meadow, Hatton, south Derbyshire.

Budd was charged with criminal damage by the Derbyshire Police on Monday. The former medical student appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today wearing a grey jumper.

She pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a memorial.

Prosecutor Jordan Pratt said: “On Friday 30 September the defendant attended a location in Hatton where there is a statue of Sir Captain Tom Moore.

“The statue is situated in a public area next to a road.

“She approached the statue and poured a bucket of human faeces all over this statue.

“She was wearing a white t-shirt which said “End UK Private Jets”.

“This act was filmed. It has already been seen by a number of people. This is an abhorrent act.

“I need not remind the court of the impact that Tom Moore had. He was a figurehead who people rallied round to raise tens of millions of pounds walking round his garden at the height of the pandemic.”

Mr Pratt said people will see Budd‘s act as “hugely disrespectful”.

He also argued that the offence was pre-meditated and would have required a huge degree of planning.

“The defendant has armed herself with a large amount of human faeces and turned it onto a statue,” he said.

“I imagine there will be a wide social outcry.”

Mr Pratt said that although the value involved was relatively low, the offence would have a harmful social impact.

Mr Pratt also described Budd as a “gun for hire” who is not “nailing her colours to the mast” on a particular issue but will instead commit offences at numerous protests.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora cut in to ask Mr Pratt if he was implying that Budd was paid to go to different protests.

“There is certainly no suggestion she is being paid. She will turn up and get involved in anything rather than a specific cause,” Mr Pratt replied, but he later added that protests she attended were environmental.

Francesca Cociani, defending, made an application for conditional bail, saying Budd was living in a van on a south Enfield site and could remain there indefinitely, sign into police stations and agree not to attend protests.

But Ms Cieciora ruled that she had “substantial grounds” to believe Budd may commit another offence while on bail.

The judge told the court that the starting point for sentencing could be one year and six months in jail.

Sir Tom shot to national fame when he raised almost £33m for NHS charities during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden aged 100.

He was later knighted by the Queen before he died with Covid-19 in February 2021.

More follows