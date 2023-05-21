CCTV appeal after rail worker left with brain injury following attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A rail worker was left with a serious brain injury after he was attacked in London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The worker was knocked unconscious at the gates of Harrow on the Hill underground station around 12.15am on Sunday morning, police said.

He was taken to hospital after suffering a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull. He remains in hospital for further assessment.

British Transport Police has released a CCTV image of a man they are trying to identify, who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Officers said they are doing “all we can to trace the person responsible” for the “appalling and unprovoked” attack.

Police are urging witnesses of the attack to come forward to identify the man in the CCTV image.

Detective Sergeant Mike Blakeburn said: “This was an appalling and unprovoked act of violence on a member of staff simply doing their job, and we are doing all we can to trace the person responsible.

“We know a number of people witnessed the incident at the time and I would urge them to come forward to assist our investigation.

“I would also ask anyone who recognises the man in the image to get in touch with us as soon as possible by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 12 of 21/05/23. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”