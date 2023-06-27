CCTV released after female police officer sexually assaulted at Notting Hill Carnival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CCTV footage has been released after a female police officer was sexually assaulted at Notting Hill Carnival.

The Met Police have shared the video from the event on 29 August last year, which shows two men they want to speak to.

When the offences occurred the officer was part of a large crowd of people slowly making their way along Westbourne Grove in west London, the force said.

Police released footage of men they want to speak to (Metropolitan Police)

“Due to the large numbers present, the crowds were tightly packed together, and the suspects took this opportunity to sexually assault the officer from behind,” the statement read. “Due to the volume of people present, she was unable to identify who was responsible at the time.”

Despite extensive inquiries neither of the suspects has been identified yet and the Met is now turning to the public for help.

PC Richard Spears, who worked in the Notting Hill Carnival post-incident team, said: “Notting Hill Carnival is a vibrant event which sees communities come together to celebrate, and the atmosphere is generally very friendly and welcoming.

“Sadly, the suspects in this incident have used the cover of a dense crowd to sexually assault a female police officer, presumably in the belief they would get away with it.

"Assaults on officers during the course of their duty are unacceptable, and the fact this one is sexual in nature makes it particularly disturbing. We are releasing CCTV footage of two men we would like to speak to as part of our inquiries.”

Notting Hill Carnival traditionally takes place from the Saturday to Monday of the bank holiday weekend in August. This year it will be on August 26, 27 and 28, and held through the W10 post codes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 5082/25Apr23.