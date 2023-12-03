For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tests have revealed chocolate bars that left customers ill at a Christmas market in Mansfield contained traces of hallucinogenic drugs, police have confirmed.

Nottinghamshire Police launched an investigation after people fell ill after eating chocolate sold at a market stall in Mansfield last week.

The chocolate was sold in gold wrappers and orange Cali-Gold boxes last Saturday.

In an update, police confirmed the quantities of Psilocin and THC – a substance found in cannabis - were found in a small number of the chocolate bars.

A 10-year-old boy was among those taken to the hospital, but police confirmed all those who became unwell have now fully recovered.

A 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and has been released on bail.

Chief Inspector Chris Sutcliffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “An investigation is in the process of being carried out after multiple people reported falling ill after consuming chocolate purchased in Mansfield last weekend.

“Forensic testing has been carried out of the chocolate recovered by police, with the majority showing no traces of drugs or anything out of the ordinary.

“Quantities of the hallucinogenic drug Psilocin and THC – a substance found in cannabis – were discovered in a small number of the bars, however.

“It is really important that anyone who still has any of this chocolate hands it into the police immediately so that it can be further analysed.”

“A 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and is currently assisting police with our ongoing inquiries after being released on bail.

Tina Potter, Head of Incidents, Food Standards Agency said: “We are working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate an incident following reports of illness after eating chocolate bought from Mansfield Market in Nottinghamshire.

“The chocolate was both labelled as ‘Cali-Gold’ and unbranded.

“If you have purchased chocolate matching this description, it should not be consumed but instead handed in to the police.

“If you have already eaten it and have developed symptoms, then you should urgently seek medical attention from your GP, or contact NHS 111 online or phone 111.”