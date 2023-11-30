Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If the cold weather has got you feeling a little blue, or if you missed your chance to bag a deal during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales over the weekend, let us point you in the direction of a Hotel Chocolat velvetiser deal you’re not going to want to miss.

At this time of year, you’re probably looking for ways to feel a little cosier while hunkering down indoors – whether that be with a heated electric blanket, or with something entirely more indulgent and delicious. If you love the idea of getting cosy with barista-standard, creamy hot chocolates at home, we have good news.

Amazon has only gone and answered your wishes by slashing the price of Hotel Chocolat’s famous velvetiser hot chocolate machine for the online retailer’s Black Friday sale. While the four-day sales event is officially done and dusted for another year, the Amazon deal is still very much available.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the must-have appliance for chocoholics.

Read more: Sign up to our money-saving deals newsletter

Hotel Chocolat velvetiser hot chocolate machine starter kit: Was £109.95, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

First things first: what exactly is a velvetiser? It is similar to a milk frother and works by simultaneously beating and whisking the milk and chocolate together, to create a silky-smooth mixture with a frothy top.

What we like about hot chocolate velvetisers like this one is they whisk everything so well, there’s none of the sticky powder mixture at the bottom of your mug, and the whole thing simply feels more opulent.

We got our hands on this particular model last year and our reviewer is obsessed: “We loved the resulting hot chocolate from the velvetiser. It was rich and frothy and felt really luxurious,” they said, adding: “The best bit could have been that it was an even combination throughout, without those little sticky powder bits at the bottom. This will definitely take things up a notch, from your standard mix of milk and powder.”

This Amazon deal sees the velvetiser starter kit reduced by almost £20. The machine comes bundled with 10 single servings of hot chocolate (with milky, salted caramel, classic and hazelnut options) and two ceramic mugs.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

For more ways to make hot drinks at home, read our guide to the best coffee machines