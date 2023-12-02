Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A number of leading chocolate brands have been criticised for having “inadequate” ethical standards in their cocoa supply chain.

An investigation by Ethical Consumer (EC) found that only 17 out of 82 well-known chocolate brands were judged to use chocolate from suppliers that ensured cocoa farmers were paid a sustainable income.

A fair price is based on a consultative process with workers and traders to ensure the sum covers what it costs to grow their crop.

Around 60 per cent of the world’s cocoa comes from west Africa, but four in 10 cocoa-growing households in the Ivory Coast are estimated to use child labour, and six in 10 in Ghana, according to the report.

Popular brands such as Cadbury, Mars and Nestlé were deemed inadequate by EC because they did did not meet the criteria judged by EC.

The chocolate has to be: Rainforest Alliance or Fairtrade International; better than fairtrade, including payment of at least the Fairtrade premium; or value-added-at-source (the chocolate was made in the country where cocoa was grown thus creating more profits for the country of origin).

Around 60 per cent of the world’s cocoa comes from west Africa (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Brands that were deemed adequate and were recommended by Ethical Consumer include Tony’s Chocolonely, Raw Chocolate Company, and Chocolate Madagascar.

Jasmine Owens, a researcher at Ethical Consumer, said: “The chocolate industry is incredibly unequal, with many cocoa farmers living in poverty while international chocolate companies are raking in billions of pounds.

“Most of the world’s chocolate is grown in west Africa, and the conditions for farmers are in general really appalling. But it’s European and UK consumers who eat most of it. So we really do have a huge amount of power and responsibility over conditions for farmers in west Africa because we’re the reason why they’re harvesting the cocoa.”

In 2022, Channel 4’s Dispatches found 10-year-old children were using machetes to harvest cocoa for chocolate supergiant Mondelēz’s supply chain. One father from Ghana dssaid he “has to use his children” to help with the harvest in an effort to produce more bags of cocoa, including his 10-year-old daughter.

A Nestlé spokesperson told the Guardian: “We believe that Ethical Consumer’s assessment of our approach does not reflect the comprehensive detail we provided about our work, and therefore does not represent the extent of our efforts to sustainability source cocoa for our products.

“At Nestlé, we have pioneered industry-leading projects and initiatives to further improve the sustainable sourcing of cocoa for our products and to help improve farmers’ livelihoods.”

Mondelēz referred to its sustainability report which said it aims to source all of its chocolate through its Cocoa Life programme by 2025 and increase the number of farmers in the programme to 300,000 by 2030.

The Independent has contacted Nestle, Mondelez and Cadbury’s for comment.