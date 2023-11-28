Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chocolate fanatics are heartbroken after Nestlé recently announced it is discontinuing its iconic Caramac bar.

After more than 60 years as a staple on confectionary shelves, Nestlé dealt the blow, leading one Caramac obsessive to stockpile the treats.

“So it’s a sad day, it’s official, there will be no more Caramac bars off the production line, it’s been cancelled so I bought as many boxes as I could,” they wrote on Twitter/X.

“They should last a while (I hope) but once they are gone, there will be no more caramac eclairs! And no caramilk or Milkybar gold are not the same!!! #dontcancelmycaramac”

It’s not the first (and it probably won’t be the last) time a popular chocolate bar has been snatched from under our noses.

Other favourites consigned to history include Mars Delight bars, Time Outs and Cadbury’s Snow Flake. May they rest in peace.

We want to know which classic sweet you would like to see make a return to supermarkets - and why?

Was it fair to axe Caramac? Or are there other chocolate bars out there you’d rather see get the chop?

