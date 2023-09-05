Police warning over Christmas gnomes left in people’s gardens for sinister reason

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have issued a warning to anyone who finds a mysterious “Christmas gnome” in their garden.

While at first glance the cuddly festive decorations appear to have been randomly left, the officers in North Wales believe there may be a more sinister explanation.

If the gnome is not collected by the resident or removed from its location, it could be a sign that the property is empty and an “easy target” for burglars.

A spokesperson for the Flintshire North branch of the force said: "We are aware of a report of individuals in the Broughton area leaving Christmas gnomes in residential front gardens.

"This type of behaviour is sometimes used as a ‘calling card’ to see if the gnome is collected by the resident.”

"If not, the property is likely to be empty and could be an easy target for burglaries,” he continued. “We would advise residents to be vigilant and ensure your home is secure."

North Wales Police urged anyone who witnesses anything suspicious to contact the force via their website or through 101.

They also issued advice for homeowners to ensure their property is secure, which includes installing CCTV and alarm systems and keeping their property visible so that burglars have nowhere to hide.

Internal and external lighting is also advised to further protect properties.