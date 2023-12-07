Colin Pitchfork: Double child killer won’t be released from prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Double child murderer and rapist Colin Pitchfork will not be released from prison, a parole board has ruled.

Pitchfork, 63, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years in 1988 for raping and strangling 15-year-old girls Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in 1983 and 1986 respectively.

It comes after justice secretary Alex Chalk challenged the parole board’s decision to release him in June 2023, following his initial release around two years earlier.

In September 2021, he was released but returned to prison after approaching “several” young women while out on walks.

“After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and on licence, and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public,” the parole board ruled.

Pitchfork was the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence and was jailed for a minimum of 30 years in 1988.

