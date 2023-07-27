Child murderer Colin Pitchfork’s ‘irrational’ prison release blocked by judge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork’s release from prison has been blocked after a judge ruled his case should be reviewed again.

The Parole Board had said in June that Pitchfork, who raped and strangled to death two 15-year-olds, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, could be released for the second time, subject to certain conditions being met.

It was said the offender no longer posed a threat to the public, having been convicted and sentenced to a minimum term of 30 years in 1988.

Dawn Ashworth and Lynda Mann were both killed in the 1980s (PA)

Pitchfork saw his sentence reduced to 28 years and he got out in 2021. But he was back behind bars two months later after breaching the licence conditions of his release.

The Parole Board more recently said the decision to recall Pitchfork to custody was flawed and “made on the basis of some of the allegations not being proved and upon some incorrect information”.

On Thursday, the Parole Board announced that the case has now been brought back for a further look after the judge made a finding of “irrationality”.

It means it will be looked at again by the board but they may well make the same decision at their next hearing and Pitchfork’s release will merely have been delayed.

A statement from the Parole Board read: “Whilst the panel had correctly, as required by law, reviewed the appropriateness of Mr Pitchfork’s recall, and found that the decision to recall him was not justified.

“It then needed to separately consider whether Mr Pitchfork’s continued detention was necessary for the protection of the public.

Artist’s file impression of Pitchfork appealing the length of his sentence at the Court of Appeal in London in 2001 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“However, having considered the application the judge has granted the Secretary of State’s application.

“The judge considered that the panel had not placed sufficient weight on a number of factors in the evidence, which together meant that the decision was irrational.”

The initial decision to release Pitchfork had caused anger in the Leicestershire community.

Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire, had said he was “deeply disappointed” by the decision and said he thought Pitchfork still presented “a very real danger to the public”.

On Thursday, Mr Costa tweeted: “After very many years of campaigning, I am very relieved that the independent Parole Board has agreed with me that it would be in the public interest to keep double child rapist and murderer Colin Pitchfork in prison.”