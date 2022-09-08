Conor McGregor charged with additional driving offence after appearing in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor McGregor received an additional charge of careless driving in conjunction with six existing driving offences, a court has heard.

MMA star McGregor, 33, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court in Dublin on Thursday morning after the judge adjourned the case in June while the Director of Public Prosecutions considered charges against the fighter.

McGregor sat at the back of the busy courtroom waiting for his case to be called.

The UFC star had been travelling in his €170,000 (£146,000) Bentley Continental GT along the N4 in west Dublin when he was stopped by gardai on 22 March.

McGregor last appeared in court on 7 April over two counts of dangerous driving on 22 March. He was also charged with driving without insurance and a licence, and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.

The Irish fighter could face a six-month prison sentence for the charges and a maximum fine of up to €5,000.

Speaking to Mirror Fighting as he left court in April, McGregor said his focus was on a return to MMA after almost a year sidelined. “Straight back into training,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting back into the Octagon. We’ll see what happens, the leg is getting better every day.”

However, last month it was confirmed the striking specialist would not be returning to the Octagon until at least 2023. Despite over a year of recovery time and training twice a day, Tim Simpson, who manages McGregor, revealed that the fighter’s leg is not fully healed and it’ll be a little while longer until he is fully fit.

Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor (Getty Images)

“The leg is still healing. I think there’s a little bit more to go on that, but he’s been training like a madman twice a day, every day,” the Senior Vice President of Paradigm Sports told MMA Junkie.

The striking specialist suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career in 2021, both of which came against Dustin Poirier. The second of those meetings (the duo's third overall) ended in devastating fashion when McGregor fractured his leg at the end of the first round.

“He’s got his full team out there [Dominican Republic]: the McGregor Fast team, all his health and fitness guys, physio, boxing, coaching. He’s been going hard. He’s been training super hard. He’s in amazing shape – just final adjustments to get that leg back where it needs to be.”

The case is due back before the courts on 24 November.