Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
The Irishman was upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar.
The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview.
Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch.
He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands.
“Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”
And Froch, despite being on air for coverage on Sky Sports Box Office, didn’t take long to respond.
The Cobra said: “Who is this mouthy little p***k talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard and show you how the big boys do it!!”
