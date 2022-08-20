✕ Close Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk in tense face-off ahead of Saudi Arabia fight

The biggest boxing match of the year has arrived. In Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah, Anthony Joshua will attempt to regain his heavyweight titles in a main-event clash with Oleksandr Usyk, the man who dethroned the Briton nearly a year ago.

Last September, Usyk was a unanimous-decision victor against Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. The win kept the Ukrainian, 35, unbeaten and crowned him as a two-weight world champion, following his spell as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era. Joshua, 32, was quick to activate a rematch clause, and this second clash with Usyk was expected to take place earlier this year. Usyk, however, returned to Ukraine to aid his nation’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Eventually Usyk left his home country to begin preparations for a rematch with Joshua, who is out to become a three-time world heavyweight champion. The Briton previously lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Andy Ruiz Jr with a shock TKO defeat in June 2019, before regaining them by outpointing the Mexican-American in Saudi Arabia six months later. Can “AJ” replicate that feat and keep alive hopes of an undisputed title clash with compatriot Tyson Fury? Follow live updates and results from all the undercard fights and the main event, below: