Constance Marten trial – latest: Manslaughter-accused aristocrat to give evidence for third day
Marten and partner Mark Gordon deny gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria
Police find Constance Marten’s baby in a rubbish-filled shopping bag
Aristocrat Constance Marten is due to take to the witness stand for the third day, after previously telling jurors that she did not want police to find her newborn baby’s remains as she was “terrified” of standing trial.
Marten, 36, testified at the Old Bailey for a second day on Friday as she and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year.
Speaking of the infant, the 36-year-old said she “did nothing but show her love” as the court heard the mother concealed her pregnancy and went on the run with Gordon after their four other children were taken into care.
Victoria died while the couple were evading authorities and her remains were found in a Lidl shopping bag in a disused shed last March.
Prosecutors allege the couple’s “reckless and utterly selfish” behaviour led to the newborn’s “entirely avoidable” death after they spent weeks living “off-grid” in a tent on the South Downs in wintry conditions.
The couple also deny charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, along with concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.
Marten feels ‘responsible’ for death of her baby while on the run, court told
Aristocrat Constance Marten told jurors she feels “responsible” for “falling asleep” on her newborn while living in a tent on the run with Mark Gordon.
The 36-year-old mother-of-five, who denies gross negligence manslaughter of her daughter Victoria, told the Old Bailey the baby was her “pride and joy”.
The infant died while the couple were living off-grid in a tent in wintry conditions after going on the run to stop her from being taken into care like her four older siblings.
Crime Correspondent Amy-Clare Martin reports from the Old Bailey:
Constance Marten insisted she and Mark Gordon gave their daughter the best level of care and told the court “accidents happen”
Parents stopped visits with children in care due to no CCTV at contact centres, court heard
Challenged over why she stopped visiting her other children at contact centres between October 2021 and January 2022, Marten said it was because there was no CCTV.
She claimed she requested to only see her children in contact centres with cameras because social services were misrepresenting their visits in written reports.
“It was too dangerous to go in that environment,” she told the court, adding: “It’s not fair these people have got too much power and no accountability. It’s their word against ours.”
Marten denied abandoning one of her other children at hospital
The mother insisted she did not abandon another child at hospital shortly after giving birth.
She said she “didn’t have a choice” and had to leave the baby at hospital after giving birth to prepare for a family court hearing.
She added she did not trust the hospital safeguarding team following a previous bad experience, adding: “I didn’t want to put myself back in that environment.”
Marten claims two of her other children were abused in care, court heard
Under cross examination, she claimed that her two oldest children suffered abuse after being taken into care.
She argued a family court was wrong to take her first four children, adding: “I think it is very, very corrupt system.”
She said: “Of course there are some great foster carers and there are some excellent social workers but it is a gamble and you don’t know what you are going to get.”
She added: “If I don’t know where my child is going I’m not going to take that risk.”
Marten tells court: ‘I don’t think lying is particularly bad’
Challenged over lies she told to doctors during the birth of her first child, when she adopted an Irish accent and told medics she was from the travelling community, she said: “I don’t think lying is particularly bad.
“I think sometimes you might be in a position where you have to.”
She added: “To save my child, for myself and my family, I will do anything.”
Marten claims her family is ‘extremely oppressive’ and ‘bigoted’
Under cross examination, Marten insisted she and Gordon gave fake names at hospital when she delivered her first child because she was trying to escape from her family.
The court heard she put on a fake Irish accent and told medics she was from the travelling community while she was in labour.
“I had to escape my family because my family are extremely oppressive and bigoted and they wouldn’t allow me to have children with my husband and would do anything to erase the child from the family line,” she told the court.
The court was previously told she believed her family were using private detectives to trail her.
She added on Friday: “I knew that they had detectives and if I gave my name they would know my whereabouts.”
Mother claims court is looking at case from a Western perspective
Facing questions over whether it was safe to raise a newborn in a tent in winter, she argued that children all over the world are raised in tents – citing children in Mongolia and children living in igloos.
“Mr Smith if you don’t mind we are looking at it from a Western perspective and there are kids all around the world that live in tents,” she told the court.
She later added: “You just have to look at France…Calais…lots of refugees are living in tents with newborn babies and they don’t die because their mothers were taking good care of them.”
Marten insisted she gave her daughter the best level of care and told the court: ‘Accidents happen’
Asked by prosecutor Joel Smith if she showed her baby the level of care that anyone would, she replied: “Yes.”
“I showed my baby the maximum amount of love that I had to give,” she said. “Mr Smith, in life accidents happen and they are tragic but it’s not something I could have foreseen in any way, shape or form.”
Challenged whether going on the run with a newborn in a tent was a bad decision, she said: “Obviously being in a house would be better than being in a tent.”
Challenged again if it was a bad decision, she replied: “But that’s not what caused her death. I think it would be a bad decision for child services to get hold of her.”
Marten denies she was trying to prove social services wrong by evading authorities
Prosecutor Joel Smith asserted that Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon went underground with her baby because she thought social services were wrong.
He asked: “Has it occurred to you that they were right?”
Marten replied: “Victoria would be alive if it were not for them. I’m not saying they are to blame for her death. I’m saying we were in a very unfortunate position.”
Mr Smith went on: “Has it occurred to you in trying to prove them wrong you proved them more right than ever?”
The defendant denied she was trying to prove anyone wrong.
Aristocrat says she ‘regrets’ falling asleep with baby Victoria under her jacket
Cross-examining, prosecutor Joel Smith repeatedly asked Marten if she accepted that taking her newborn baby to live in a tent in the winter was a “very bad idea”.
Marten said: “Obviously being in a house would be better than being in a tent.”
She asserted it was a “very Western perspective” and there were babies living in igloos and camps at Calais.
She said: “It was the only decision I had at the time. She was well cared for and well loved.”
Asked if she regretted the decision now, she said: “I regret falling asleep in the way I did.”