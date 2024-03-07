Constance Marten to give evidence over the death of her newborn baby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aristocrat Constance Marten is set to give evidence as she stands trial over the death of her newborn baby, along with her partner Mark Gordon.

Jurors at London’s Old Bailey were told the 36-year-old would give evidence on Thursday as the trial over the death of their daughter Victoria enters its third month.

The prosecution allege that the couple’s “reckless and utterly selfish” behaviour led to the “entirely avoidable” death of the infant, named Victoria, after the pair spent weeks living “off-grid” in a tent in freezing conditions on the South Downs.

The Old Bailey heard that Marten, 36, had concealed her pregnancy and gone on the run with her partner Mark Gordon, 49, after their four other children were taken into care.

The couple, who deny gross negligence manslaughter, insist that Marten fell asleep with the baby zipped inside her jacket and awoke to find her dead. The infant’s remains were eventually found last March in a Lidl shopping bag in a disused shed, covered in rubbish.

Her evidence comes after jurors were previously told her partner Gordon, 49, would not be entering the witness box.

The court heard that Marten, who had received almost £50,000 from her trust fund in the weeks before the couple went on the run, had told detectives she believed social services had taken their four other children after a family court blamed Gordon for her falling from a window.

Marten insisted Gordon was her “soulmate” after the couple met in London and had a marriage ceremony in Peru around seven years ago.

The couple both deny gross negligence manslaughter of their daughter Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year.

They also deny charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, along with concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.

