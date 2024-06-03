Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1717406896

Constance Marten trial – latest updates: Jury retires to consider verdict of manslaughter-accused couple

Aristocrat and partner Mark Gordon denied killing their newborn Victoria while on the run from authorities

Holly Evans,Amy-Clare Martin,Tara Cobham
Monday 03 June 2024 10:28
Constance Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49
Constance Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49 (PA Media)

The jury in the trial of aristocrat Constance Marten has retired to consider their verdicts following three months of evidence at the Old Bailey.

Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, have been accused of manslaughter after their daughter Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions last January.

In a bid to keep their baby after four previous children were taken into care, the couple had gone on the run and evaded police for nearly two months. Following their arrest, Victoria’s badly decomposed remains were found in a Lidl shopping bag in an allotment shed.

During her evidence, Marten told jurors she had intended to find someone to smuggle them abroad illegally, and claimed her daughter had died in her arms on 9 January after falling asleep in her jacket.

The couple deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year, charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, along with concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.

1717083013

Jury have been sent home for the day

The jury in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, who are accused over the death of their baby, has been sent home.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC told them to return to resume deliberations on Monday.

Holly Evans30 May 2024 16:30
1717064035

Jury resumes deliberations

The jury has resumed its deliberations in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon who deny manslaughter by gross negligence of their baby daughter Victoria after weeks on the run.

Holly Evans30 May 2024 11:13
1716478327

Jury have been sent home for the day

The jury in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, who are accused over the death of their baby, has been sent home.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC told them to return to resume deliberations next Thursday, 30 May.

Holly Evans23 May 2024 16:32
1716462736

Jury resumes deliberations

The jury has resumed its deliberations in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon who deny manslaughter by gross negligence of their baby daughter Victoria

Holly Evans23 May 2024 12:12
1716392259

Jury sent home to return on Thursday

The jury in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, who are accused over the death of their baby, has been sent home.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC told them to return to resume deliberations at 11.30am on Thursday.

Joe Middleton22 May 2024 16:37
1716369496

Jury resumes deliberations

The jury has resumed its deliberations in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon who deny manslaughter by gross negligence of their baby daughter Victoria

Joe Middleton22 May 2024 10:18
1716304528

Jury sent home to return on Wednesday

The jury in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, who are accused over the death of their baby, has been sent home.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC told them to return to resume deliberations at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Holly Evans21 May 2024 16:15
1716217754

Jury sent home for the day

The jury have now been sent home after a day of deliberations and will return on Tuesday.

Holly Evans20 May 2024 16:09
1716208766

Jury resumes deliberations

The jury has resumed its deliberations in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon who deny manslaughter by gross negligence of their baby daughter Victoria.

Tom Barnes20 May 2024 13:39
1716196580

Jury resumes deliberations

The jury has resumed its deliberations in the Old Bailey trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon who deny manslaughter by gross negligence of their baby daughter Victoria

Jurors retired on Monday morning to consider their verdicts after a seven day break.

Holly Evans20 May 2024 10:16

