Constance Marten trial – latest updates: Jury retires to consider verdict of manslaughter-accused couple
Aristocrat and partner Mark Gordon denied killing their newborn Victoria while on the run from authorities
The jury in the trial of aristocrat Constance Marten has been given a majority direction by the judge.
Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, have been accused of manslaughter after their daughter Victoria died while they were camping on the South Downs in wintry conditions last January.
In what they said was a bid to keep their baby after four previous children were taken into care, the couple had gone on the run and evaded police for nearly two months. Following their arrest, Victoria’s badly decomposed remains were found in a Lidl shopping bag in an allotment shed.
The couple deny charges of gross negligence manslaughter of Victoria between 4 January and 27 February last year, charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, along with concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and allowing the death of a child.
On 3 June, Judge Mark Lucraft KC gave the 10-strong jury at the Old Bailey a majority direction, saying he would accept verdicts on which nine of them agreed.
Jury given majority direction
A jury in the trial of fugitive mother Constance Marten has been given a majority direction.
Wealthy aristocrat Marten, 37, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, are charged over the death of their daughter Victoria, who died after they went off-grid on the South Downs.
The couple had fled authorities in January 2023 in an attempt to keep their newborn child after four other children were taken into care, the Old Bailey trial has heard.
They were arrested in Brighton on February 27 2023, two days before Victoria’s decomposed body was found inside a Lidl bag in a disused allotment shed.
The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty, and causing or allowing the death of a child.
The jury has been deliberating for some 60 hours.
At 12.30pm on Monday, Judge Mark Lucraft KC gave the 10-strong jury a majority direction, saying he would accept verdicts on which nine of them were agreed.
