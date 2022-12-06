For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who alleges she was mauled by an award-winning dog breeder’s Belgian Malinois has likened the supposed attack to someone “tearing through” her leg with a knife.

Margaret Peacock, 69, who has won awards at Crufts, is accused of being in charge of the dog while it was dangerously out of control and attacking Natasha Turner – to which she has pleaded not guilty.

The dog breeder was claimed during a trial at Salisbury Crown Court this week to have attempted to grab a screwdriver to stop the animal, named Mako.

Prosecutor Sian Beaven told the court that, after the alleged attack, the defendant began buying Ms Turner gifts to dissuade her from calling the police.

But the dog breeder claims that Ms Turner was in fact attacked by stray dogs in nearby woods – and that the gifts were a result of being blackmailed by her.

Ms Turner visited the defendant’s home in Farnborough, Hampshire, on 1 February last year to do some DIY and visit her own dog, which was staying there, the court was told.

Ms Peacock was required under a dog behaviour contract to keep Mako under control at home because of a previous incident, prosecutor Sian Beaven told the court.

But the visitor, who was making a phone call in a room at the house, felt a “nip” from behind and realised Mako was free, Ms Beaven said.

“Mako launched into a full attack on the lower part of Miss Turner’s leg,” the prosecutor said. “Mako refused to let go despite attempts to make him stop.”

Ms Beaven said the defendant attempted to grab a screwdriver to stop the dog, which also began to bite her before returning to Miss Turner until the pair eventually managed to end the attack.

The dog involved in the incident was a Belgian Malinois puppy (stock image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Miss Turner wanted to call an ambulance and the defendant insisted on cleaning up because there was significant blood,” said Ms Beaven.

Ms Turner’s brother, Aaron Turner, took his sister to hospital, which the defendant also later attended because of her own bite wounds, Ms Beaven told the court.

Ms Turner suffered injuries which had to be assessed by a plastic surgeon, the prosecutor alleged.

“The defendant remained very scared Miss Turner would call the police and began buying her gifts to dissuade her,” Ms Beaven said.

But Ms Peacock claims the gifts were the result of being blackmailed by Ms Turner, who she alleges was actually attacked by a stray dog in nearby woods, the prosecutor said.

Giving evidence, Ms Turner said she visited Ms Peacock’s home to help move her bed to another room so it would be nearer to a wood burner because of the cold.

Peacock denies the charge against her (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Describing the attack, Ms Turner said: “It happened really quick. When we realised it was going wrong I was scared because I didn’t think I was going to get the dog off between us.

“It was like someone had got a knife, put it in your leg and was tearing it through with a knife. That’s the only way I can describe it. I was screaming. I was crying my eyes out. It was really, really bad.”

Ms Turner claimed that Ms Peacock helped her get the dog off but was bitten herself before she managed to put the dog back behind a gate where it was normally kept.

She alleged that Peacock asked her not to call the police because she was worried the dog would be put down.

Ms Peacock denies the offence. The trial continues.

Additional reporting by PA