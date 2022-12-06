Crufts winner’s dog ‘mauled woman’s leg like someone tearing through it with knife’
‘I was screaming. I was crying my eyes out. It was really, really bad,’ alleged victim tells court
A woman who alleges she was mauled by an award-winning dog breeder’s Belgian Malinois has likened the supposed attack to someone “tearing through” her leg with a knife.
Margaret Peacock, 69, who has won awards at Crufts, is accused of being in charge of the dog while it was dangerously out of control and attacking Natasha Turner – to which she has pleaded not guilty.
The dog breeder was claimed during a trial at Salisbury Crown Court this week to have attempted to grab a screwdriver to stop the animal, named Mako.
Prosecutor Sian Beaven told the court that, after the alleged attack, the defendant began buying Ms Turner gifts to dissuade her from calling the police.
But the dog breeder claims that Ms Turner was in fact attacked by stray dogs in nearby woods – and that the gifts were a result of being blackmailed by her.
Ms Turner visited the defendant’s home in Farnborough, Hampshire, on 1 February last year to do some DIY and visit her own dog, which was staying there, the court was told.
Ms Peacock was required under a dog behaviour contract to keep Mako under control at home because of a previous incident, prosecutor Sian Beaven told the court.
But the visitor, who was making a phone call in a room at the house, felt a “nip” from behind and realised Mako was free, Ms Beaven said.
“Mako launched into a full attack on the lower part of Miss Turner’s leg,” the prosecutor said. “Mako refused to let go despite attempts to make him stop.”
Ms Beaven said the defendant attempted to grab a screwdriver to stop the dog, which also began to bite her before returning to Miss Turner until the pair eventually managed to end the attack.
“Miss Turner wanted to call an ambulance and the defendant insisted on cleaning up because there was significant blood,” said Ms Beaven.
Ms Turner’s brother, Aaron Turner, took his sister to hospital, which the defendant also later attended because of her own bite wounds, Ms Beaven told the court.
Ms Turner suffered injuries which had to be assessed by a plastic surgeon, the prosecutor alleged.
“The defendant remained very scared Miss Turner would call the police and began buying her gifts to dissuade her,” Ms Beaven said.
But Ms Peacock claims the gifts were the result of being blackmailed by Ms Turner, who she alleges was actually attacked by a stray dog in nearby woods, the prosecutor said.
Giving evidence, Ms Turner said she visited Ms Peacock’s home to help move her bed to another room so it would be nearer to a wood burner because of the cold.
Describing the attack, Ms Turner said: “It happened really quick. When we realised it was going wrong I was scared because I didn’t think I was going to get the dog off between us.
“It was like someone had got a knife, put it in your leg and was tearing it through with a knife. That’s the only way I can describe it. I was screaming. I was crying my eyes out. It was really, really bad.”
Ms Turner claimed that Ms Peacock helped her get the dog off but was bitten herself before she managed to put the dog back behind a gate where it was normally kept.
She alleged that Peacock asked her not to call the police because she was worried the dog would be put down.
Ms Peacock denies the offence. The trial continues.
Additional reporting by PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.