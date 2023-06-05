Passerby breaks cyclist’s jaw after bike hits girl on zebra crossing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A cyclist needed “extensive surgery” for a broken jaw after he was attacked by a passerby for crashing into a child on a zebra crossing.

The girl is not believed to have sustained any injuries when the male cyclist collided with her on Lauriston Road in Hackney at around 11am on Saturday, 13 May.

Immediately after the crash - a man who is not believed to have been known to the child - approached the cyclist and punched him in the face before leaving the scene.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by a friend where he was diagnosed with a broken jaw and required to undergo extensive surgery, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers from Hackney CID are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Specifically, they want any drivers who may have been in the area at the time and could have dash-cam footage to get in touch.