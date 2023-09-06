Soldier accused of planting fake bombs escapes from prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British Army officer being held on terror charges has escaped from a London prison, sparking a major manhunt.

Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, was being held on remand after allegedly planting fake bombs at a military base.

He fled from HMP Wandsworth at 7.50am on Wednesday, with prison officers raising the alarm with the Metropolitan Police. He posed as a chef to make his getaway and clung to the side of a van, according to reports.

The head of the Met’s counter-terrorism command issued an urgent appeal for information while all ports and airports have been placed on alert.

Khalife, being held over charges relating to terrorism and Official Secrets Act offences, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

The Met released a picture of dark haired Khalife, describing as slim build, with short brown hair and is around 6ft 2ins tall.

Police said that Khalife has links to the Kingston area and believe he most likely remains in the London area at this time, although he may have travelled further afield.

In a new statement, the Met said that an alert had been sent to all UK airports and ports amid reports of longer queues at Border Control.

“An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders,” the force said.

Khalife appeared at the Old Bailey in late July where he denied the charges he is facing, which include a bomb hoax at an RAF base.

It is claimed that he placed “three cannisters with wires on a desk in his accommodation” with the intention of inducing in another a belief this was “likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property”.

He is also accused of eliciting or trying to elicit information that could be useful for a terrorist on August 2 2021, and breaching the Official Secrets Act by gathering information that could be useful to an enemy between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022.

A trial date has been set for November 13 at Woolwich Crown Court.

Khalife is understood to have joined the British Army in 2018 and worked as a computer network engineer.

If seen, the public are advised not to approach Khalife and to call 999 immediately.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist with locating Khalife - even if it doesn’t relate to a live sighting.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said: “We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.

“However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.

“I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away.”

The escape from Wandsworth prison had a knock-on effect of disrupting court hearings for other defendants on remand at the south London site.

On Wednesday morning, murder-accused Earl Morin-Britton, 36, from Sutton, south London, missed his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison due to the lockdown.

Judge Alexia Durran asked a prison officer on a video call to explain the problem.

The officer said: “We have got an operational emergency and no movement across the establishment. No bodies are being moved due to the severity of the matter.

“A lot of appearances in court will be delayed.”

More follows on this breaking news story