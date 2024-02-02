For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of the investigation into the alleged escape of former soldier Daniel Khalife from HMP Wandsworth last year, the Metropolitan Police said.

Khalife is accused of escaping the Category B prison on 6 September while awaiting trial on remand for allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base and gathering information that might be useful to terrorists or enemies of the UK.

The 21-year-old former member of the Royal Signals allegedly strapped himself to the underside of a food delivery van before being arrested four days later in Chiswick, after being pulled off a bicycle by a plain-clothes counterterrorism officer. Khalife denies all charges.

Daniel Khalife is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey in October (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Just over a fortnight ago, on 17 January, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains on bail to a date in late April.

A second woman has now been arrested in east London on suspicion of assisting an offender, and was taken to a police station, before also being released on bail until a date in late April, Scotland Yard said.

Neither of the two individuals arrested in the past fortnight are members of staff at HMP Wandsworth, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, head of operations at the Met’s counterterrorism command unit, said: “We continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of the alleged escape of Khalife, and we have now arrested two other people as part of this.

“I know there continues to be a great deal of interest in this case, but I must remind the public that Khalife is awaiting trial. It is therefore extremely important that people do not report, comment upon or share information which could in any way prejudice the future court proceedings.”

