A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed at HMP Wandsworth just days after Daniel Abed Khalife’s escape, the Metroploitan Police have confirmed.
It is believed the incident broke out between two inmates and police were called to the scene at 3.20pm.
Earlier today it was confirmed Wandsworth escapee Daniel Abed Khalife will appear in court after the terror suspect has been charged following his escape from Wandsworth Prison.
A 75-hour nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end on Saturday morning when the former soldier was tackled off a bike and arrested by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer on a canal towpath near Rowdell Road in Northolt, west London. He is currently in police custody.
The Metropolitan Police said the 21-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth while on remand there pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law.
Khalife – who was found with a sleeping bag, change of clothes, bottle of water and Waitrose cool bag – laughed at police and winked at passersby during his arrest, witness Ethan Andrews, 20, told The Sun.
He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.
His detention followed a massive land and air search over four days after he went missing from the prison on Wednesday.
Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife was on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.
Around 40 HMP Wandsworth inmates moved out
Around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B jail, the justice secretary said yesterday.
The move comes amid outrage over Daniel Abed Khalife’s escape from the prison last week.
Alex Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme that a preliminary investigation into the Victorian prison had found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.
But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.
Inmate stabbed at HMP Wandsworth, Met Police says
An inmate has been stabbed at HMP Wandsworth days after Daniel Khalife’s escape, the Metropolitan Police has said.
Police were called at around 3.20pm on Sunday to reports that an inmate had been assaulted inside the prison.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and a 24-year-old was taken to hospital to be treated for a stab wound.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed his condition was not life-threatening and no arrests have been made.
Runner describes seeing escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife hours before arrest
Runner, Frank Noon, saw Wandsworth Prison terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife further down Thames hours before his arrest in Greenford.
Noon saw the 21-year-old “lying on his back” while he was running along the river.
“It was only when I saw him three hours later and he was wearing the same clothes that I thought that’s the same guy that’s weird,” Mr Noon told Sky News.
Khalife was tackled off his bike by a police officer on a canal towpath and then arrested, ending a 75-hour nationwide manhunt.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the former soldier was arrested by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer near Rowdell Road in west London just before 11am on Saturday (9 September) morning and is currently in their custody.
Justice secretary insists HMP Wandsworth was runnning at a safe and secure level
Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk said on Sunday that the preliminary findings of his investigation into London’s Victorian jail have found that the relevant procedures and security staff were in place.
But he said dozens of individuals on remand have been moved to different sites “out of an abundance of caution” amid questions over why a former soldier accused of a terror offence was not in the highest security prison.
Mr Chalk told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Out of an abundance of caution, some prisoners there – some of those on remand – have been moved (this week).
“Additional resources have, of course, gone into Wandsworth, so there’s additional governor support, a former governor with particular expertise in security.
“But also, out of an abundance of caution, around 40 prisoners have been moved just while we get to the bottom of what took place in Wandsworth. That is a sensible, precautionary measure.”
Mr Chalk, discussing the preliminary findings of a review he issued, said the investigation has looked into whether protocols were in place relating to the unloading of food from a van and searching the delivery vehicle.
“Those protocols were in place, point one,” he said. “And point two, the relevant security staff were also in place.
“Plainly what we’ve yet to establish is whether those protocols were followed.”
He said he will set out “next week” the terms of reference of the separate independent investigation to ensure that the conclusions are “rock solid”.
Daniel Khalife’s escape follows a rich – and troubled – history of prison breaks
Guy Walters explores a long line of theatrical prison breaks as Daniel Khalife earns a place in criminal history - alongside members of the IRA, a train robber and an ex-M16 agent.
Ronnie Biggs, am infamous train robber, also escaped from Wandsworth prison in 1965. While Biggs did not use a rope, he did use a rope ladder to scale a prison wall, which had been slung over by accomplices.
While his fellow prisoners staged a scuffle to distract the wardens, Biggs hotfooted it over the wall. On the other side was not a boat, but a removals lorry, through the roof of which Biggs climbed and away to freedom.
Even though his gang were a bunch of violent larcenous thugs, Biggs enjoyed a certain folk hero status while living in exile in Brazil, from where he eventually returned to be imprisoned once more in 2001.
What has Daniel Khalife been charged with?
Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping from custody at HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police have said.
Khalife, 21, was dramatically arrested on Saturday in the northwest London suburb of Northolt.
His capture followed a mass land and air search over four days after he went missing from the prison on Wednesday.
He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 11 September charged as follows:
“On the sixth day of September 2023, then being a prisoner in His Majesty’s prison at Wandsworth, being remanded in custody pending trial as ordered at the Central Criminal Court on the 21st day of July 2023, escaped, contrary to common law.”
Dog walker says she chatted with Daniel Khalife on park bench
A woman says she sat and had a chat with prison escapee Daniel Khalife the day before he was found.
Gabriella Lewis told The Sun that the 21-year-old revealed he had just left the Army and had a badly stitched ear injury at Chiswick House and Garden.
Feeling uncomfortable, the 52-year-old dog walker says she turned to him to say: ‘Lovely day, isn’t it?’, as reported in The Sun.
“He replied, ‘I’ve just got out of the Army’, which I thought was a strange way to start a conversation. I just said, ‘Oh. That’s good’.
“I thought if he had just left the Army he might have post traumatic stress disorder, so I was trying to be nice to him.”
She also told The Sun: “Considering he had been on the run for two days he didn’t look dirty at all. He actually looked very clean.
“But his ear looked like it had a bit missing or it had split. It had stitches in it but not like the kind you get from a doctor. It looked like he had used a blue fishing line.”
How did Daniel Khalife get caught?
After various sightings a national manhunt led by the police involving helicopters, dogs and back gardens led officers to track him down.
Commander Dominic Murphy said on Friday evening that police conducted an intelligence-led search at a residential property in the Richmond area.
He said: “We had the helicopter up, we had dogs, we had an awful lot of resource.
“I’m aware that it caused some concern for residents seeing police officers trying to search around their houses and in some cases, I’ve heard on the media… in their back gardens.
“This was all in an effort to try and locate Daniel Khalife.”
After reports of further sightings in the Church Street and Chiswick Mall area, further officers were deployed.
Khalife was eventually found on a canal towpath in Northolt, west London, around eight miles from where he was last seen by a member of the public.
How did Daniel Khalife escape prison?
Daniel Abed Khalife, a former British Army soldier, is thought to have used makeshift straps to cling onto a food delivery van while wearing a chef’s uniform to escape from HMP Wandsworth.
He was wearing a prison-issue chef’s uniform of a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots, police said.
Dressed as a chef, the former Royal Signals soldier evaded guards and cameras as the lorry was driven out as he clung on using makeshift straps taking him out of the jail in seconds.
