✕ Close Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested in west London

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed at HMP Wandsworth just days after Daniel Abed Khalife’s escape, the Metroploitan Police have confirmed.

It is believed the incident broke out between two inmates and police were called to the scene at 3.20pm.

Earlier today it was confirmed Wandsworth escapee Daniel Abed Khalife will appear in court after the terror suspect has been charged following his escape from Wandsworth Prison.

A 75-hour nationwide manhunt came to a dramatic end on Saturday morning when the former soldier was tackled off a bike and arrested by a plainclothes counter-terrorism officer on a canal towpath near Rowdell Road in Northolt, west London. He is currently in police custody.

The Metropolitan Police said the 21-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth while on remand there pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law.

Khalife – who was found with a sleeping bag, change of clothes, bottle of water and Waitrose cool bag – laughed at police and winked at passersby during his arrest, witness Ethan Andrews, 20, told The Sun.