Mystery daredevil who scaled London’s 225m high Cheesegrater named by police

A Hollywood daredevil has been charged with aggravated trespass after a topless man was spotted climbing to the top of London’s iconic Cheesegrater building without ropes.

City of London Police confirmed a man has been charged with causing a public nuisance and aggravated trespass after the stunt on the side of the Leadenhall building on Friday.

Louis Davis, 32, has been granted bail with conditions and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on October 6.

Eye-watering footage of the stunt on Friday showed the man, wearing shorts, climbing shoes and a chalk bag, scaling the 225-metre-tall building without ropes.

A shirtless man climbing the Cheesegrater in London (Theo Livesey/PA)

City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof and arrested. He was later taken into custody.

Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, City of London Police said: “We were called at 9.06am and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody.”

This year, French daredevil Remi Lucidi, 30, was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong when he fell to his death, reportedly becoming trapped outside a penthouse.

According to investigators, Mr Lucidi arrived at the building in the evening and told the security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

He was believed to have made his way to a top floor where he got trapped outside and frantically started knocking on a window, startling a maid inside. The stuntman then lost his footing and fell.

Shortly before his death, Lucidi posted a photograph of the Hong Kong skyline on his Instagram profile. Lucidi attempted stunts in various parts of the world, including Bulgaria, Portugal, France, Ukraine and Dubai, according to his social media page.