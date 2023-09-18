Daredevil grandmother paraglides 8,000ft in the air with her pet dogs

A daredevil grandmother has completed nearly 500 paraglides with her pet dogs.

Corinne Dhenin, 68, loves jumping off mountains with her furry friends Phoebe and Megabyte as passengers.

She climbs up with the pooch at her heel - sometimes reaching peaks as high as 8,000ft.

Corinne, from Geneva, says people criticise her involving the dog but she doesn't care - as Phoebe, a boxer, loves it.

She says she has a close relationship with her dogs and they spend nearly 24 hours a day together, so it just makes sense for the pair to fly together as well.