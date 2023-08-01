Daredevil’s tragic final Instagram posts before plunging 68 floors to his death

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A daredevil who fell 68 floors to his death shared photos of the sky-high buildings he loved to climb in his final Instagram posts.

Remi Lucidi, 30, was climbing the Tregunter Tower complex in Hong Kong when he fell to his death, reportedly becoming trapped outside a penthouse.

In a picture posted to Instagram on 16 July, Mr Lucidi posed for a selfie whilst hanging off the stairs at the top of a large building in Gabrovo, Bulgaria. The caption eerily read: “Life is too short to chase unicorns.”

Just one week ago, he posted what would be his last photo of the Hong Kong skyline, accompanied by the caption “Hong Kong” with a love heart emoji.

Having started his endeavours as a stuntman in 2016, earlier posts depict his views from the tops of towering buildings across the likes of Dubai, Bangkok and Warsaw. With 12.8K followers, many of his selfies see him clinging to building spires without any protective gear.

Geotagged in Malaysia, a post from February - in celebration of his 30th birthday and marked with a cake emoji - shows him smiling amidst a sunny background and a leafy green forest.

When he arrived at the Tregunter Tower complex, Mr Lucidi told security that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor. According to Hong Kong officials, his claim was challenged but the stuntman quickly caught a lift before they could properly cross-examine his excuse.

The South China Morning Post reported that, after reaching the 68th floor, he began frantically knocking on a window. Startling a maid inside, he lost his footing and fell shortly afterwards.

However, an official statement and the cause of death have not yet been released by the authorities in Hong Kong.

Populated with videos of extreme sports, Mr Lucidi’s sports camera was found at the scene. He had been staying at a hostel in Tsim Sha Tsui, with the owner, Gurjit Kaur, later telling the Post that the 30-year-old “healthy and fit and happy faced.”

"He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here”, Mr Kaur added, noting that he felt “very sad” at the news of his death.

Mr Lucidi’s social media has now become inundated with tributes. His last photo, taken from Times Square in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, has seen Instagram users wishing him “eternal respect.”

“Lived his life to the fullest always seeking adventure, didn’t let fear get in the way,” one person wrote. “Life is truly short, rest easy brother...”

“He lived his life fully. Not many can say that”, another added.