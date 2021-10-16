David Amess stabbing - latest: Tory MP killing declared terrorist incident as police search London addresses
Tributes paid to Leigh-on-Sea veteran politician as man arrested on suspicion of murder
The fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been declared a terrorist incident.
The 69-year-old, who had been an MP since 1983, was attacked while meeting constituents during a routine surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at midday on Friday.
The Metropolitan Police said an early investigation into the killing, led by counter-terrorism officers, had revealed “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.
A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder is in custody at an Essex police station.
The suspect is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage, though this has not yet been confirmed by police.
As part of the investigation, officers are also carrying out searches at two addresses in London.
Home secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect” following the attack.
Tory veteran Sir David, who was described by prime minister Boris Johnson as “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”, had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.
death of colleague Sir David Amess.
Mr Buck said he does not believe Sir David would have wanted meetings to go online, nor would he have wanted extra protection such as metal detectors and a police presence at face-to-face talks with constituents.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he said: "I don't think he would have approved, I personally don't approve really, I know we have to take our own personal safety very seriously, but I enjoy, as Sir David did, meeting the people.
"That's why we do this, so that we can lead the people and help the people and I don't want to do that from behind a TV screen or from behind the glass screen or a security box because then we've lost."
Tobias Ellwood urges MPs to pause face-to-face constituent meetings
A former Conservative minister has urged his fellow MPs to stop offering face-to-face meetings with constituents following the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.
Tobias Ellwood, who attempted to save the life of P Keith Palmer following a terror attack on Westminster in 2017, told BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight programme: “I would recommend that no MP has a direct surgery until you can move to Zoom. There are other ways.
“You can actually achieve an awful lot over the telephone, you can get things moving far faster than having to wait for the surgery date as well.”
Fatal stabbing of Tory MP declared terrorist incident
The fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was killed while meeting constituents at a routine public surgery on Friday, has been declared as a terrorist incident.
The 69-year-old suffered multiple injuries in the attack at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
Police said a 25-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Counter terror detectives are investigating his motivations as officers carry out searches at two London addresses.
Read the full story here:
David Amess: Fatal stabbing of Tory MP declared as a terrorist incident by police
Suspect, 25, is believed to be a British national of Somali origin, and remains in custody
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage following the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. Stay tuned for rolling updates throughout the day.