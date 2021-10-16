✕ Close MP David Amess dead after stabbing at constituency surgery

The fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess has been declared a terrorist incident.

The 69-year-old, who had been an MP since 1983, was attacked while meeting constituents during a routine surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, at midday on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said an early investigation into the killing, led by counter-terrorism officers, had revealed “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.

A 25-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder is in custody at an Essex police station.

The suspect is believed to be a British national with Somali heritage, though this has not yet been confirmed by police.

As part of the investigation, officers are also carrying out searches at two addresses in London.

Home secretary Priti Patel has asked all police forces to review security arrangements for MPs “with immediate effect” following the attack.

Tory veteran Sir David, who was described by prime minister Boris Johnson as “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”, had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.