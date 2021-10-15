David Amess: MP ‘stabbed multiple times’ at constituency surgery

Police have arrested a man after being called to a stabbing at a church where MP was meeting constituents

Holly Bancroft,Lizzie Dearden
Friday 15 October 2021 14:13
A ConservativeMP has reportedly been stabbed multiple times in an incident at his constituency surgery.

Sir David Amess, the MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, local media reported.

It is believed Mr Amess has been receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries.

Counter-terror police are involved in the early investigation into the stabbing and are working to establish the potential motivation.

There has not yet been any confirmation of whether the incident is being considered terror-related.

Police were called to the scene shortly after noon on Friday and said the surrounding roads have been closed off.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, Leighon Sea shortly after 12.05pm today.

“Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public.”

Police thanked the public “who alerted us to the incident so quickly”.

Mr Amess had advertised the surgery, which is a regular opportunity for constituents to air their views and seek assistance, on his Twitter page on Tuesday, giving the location and contact details to book an appointment.

Pictures taken of the scene of the incident showed a police car and multiple ambulances parked on the road, with the area cordoned off to the public.

An employee of Jean’s Laundry, near Belfair’s Methodist Church on Eastwood Road, said she had seen emergency service vehicles go by.

She said: “We just saw all the police and the ambulances turning up, it was probably about half past 12 or just before then.

“I saw about two or three ambulances and then an undercover police car and other police cars going past.

“There’s usually people walking past, elderly people walking to the shops. We’ve still got no idea what’s going on.”

Politicians reacted to the news on Friday, with Labour leader Keir Starmer saying: “Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff.”

Additional reporting by PA