A Conservative MP whose father was killed by a one-punch attack when she was just a teenager has spoken of her enduring trauma 15 years later.

Dehenna Davison, who announced on Tuesday she would be standing down as levelling up minister, told The Independent that her family had been left “absolutely devastated” by his sudden death.

She has spoken about her experience in support of One Punch Awareness Week, a campaign that educates young adults and workplaces about the dangers of single punch assaults.

Her father Dominic suffered a fatal brain injury when he was punched in a pub in Sheffield (Dehenna Davison MP)

“I was 13 when my dad was killed,” she said. “He had gone to pub with his friends and never came home. A man with a violent history had walked across the pub and hit Dad once - he was dead before he hit the ground aged just 35.”

Her father, Dominic, collapsed and suffered a fatal head injury, while his attacker was never jailed in relation to the crime after being acquitted of manslaughter.

Speaking of the impact his death had on her childhood, she said: “It left the entire family absolutely devastated. It was just such a shock - you don’t expect your loved one to go for a few drinks after work on a Friday and never come home.

“Having to deal with such a terrible loss then being thrown headfirst into a criminal trial is something no family should ever have to go through.

“Though it was such a long time ago and I’ve gotten over the grief, to this day, some of the trauma is still with me.

Her family were left ‘absolutely devastated’ by his death at the age of 35 (Dehenna Davison MP )

“For example, if my partner is out on an evening and I don’t hear from him for a little while, my subconscious starts catasrophising that something terrible must have happened, even though the rational side of me knows that’s not the case.”

Since being elected to Parliament in 2019, she established the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on One Punch Assaults to help raise awareness and conduct research into one punch assaults.

This included interviewing family members of those who have been killed and with victims who have been left with life-changing injuries after being punched, with the aim of providing recommendations to sentencing guidelines.

Dehenna Davison announced she would be standing down as levelling minister on Tuesday (Getty Images)

“When I took on the role as Levelling Up Minister, I was no longer able to Chair the APPG but I hope to reconstitute it when Parliament returns after conference to continue our vital work,” she said. “When it comes to engagement with young people, one of the most effective things is getting into schools and talking about the real life impact of one punch assaults.”

“We know all too well that once punch can kill, so the more people we can reach with that message the better. That is what One Punch Awareness Week is all about.”

One Punch Awareness Week runs from 18 - 22 September, with the aim of educating young adults and children about the dangers of “single-punch” or “king-hit”attacks.

The charity One Punch UK was established by Maxine Thompson-Curl, whose son Kristian was killed after being punched by a stranger during a night out in Consett, County Durham.

“One punch assaults can and do cause devastation to victims, their families, friends, and also to the person who throws the punch. It is life changing in a very negative way,” a statement from the charity reads.

“This devastation can be prevented by trying to be in control of your emotions, especially whilst under the influence of alcohol. Please be responsible for your actions at all times. Stop this needless devastation. Stop think and walk away.”