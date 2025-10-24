Asylum seeker found guilty of stabbing migrant hotel worker to death with screwdriver

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An “utterly callous” asylum seeker seen dancing and laughing after stabbing a hotel worker 23 times on a railway station platform has been found guilty of murder.

Deng Chol Majek launched a frenzied attack on Rhiannon Whyte and showed no emotion in the dock as the verdict was returned.

Jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court deliberated for two hours and five minutes on Friday before unanimously convicting Majek of murder and possessing a screwdriver as an offensive weapon.

A two-week trial heard that Majek had been reported to security at the Park Inn hotel in Walsall, West Midlands, where he lived and Rhiannon worked, after “spookily” staring at three female staff members for prolonged periods on October 20 last year.

open image in gallery Undated handout photo issued by the British Transport Police of asylum seeker Deng Chol Majek, 27, originally from Sudan, who has been found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court of the murder of hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte, who was stabbed more than 20 times at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall and died three days later in hospital ( British Transport Police/PA Wire )

Rhiannon finished work at 11pm and was then “tracked” on foot by Majek to the nearby Bescot Stadium station, where he inflicted 19 wounds to her head, including a fatal brain stem injury.

CCTV played at Majek’s trial showed he disappeared from view on to a deserted platform for 90 seconds at about 11.18pm to attack Ms Whyte, 27, the mother of a five-year-old son.

She died in hospital three days later, after being found injured in a shelter on the platform by the driver and guard of a train which pulled in about five minutes later.

No motive for the killing was given at the trial, but Majek, originally from Sudan, had brushed past Ms Whyte earlier in the evening as he left the hotel to smoke.

He is alleged to have lied to the court about his age, claiming to be 19 despite a date of birth making him 27 being recorded by authorities during a failed asylum claim in Germany.

Majek, who at 6ft 3in was about ten inches taller than Ms Whyte, walked to the Caldmore Green area of Walsall after the attack to buy beer and was recorded on CCTV apparently wiping blood from his trousers.

He returned to the hotel at 12.13am, changed his bloodstained flip-flops for trainers and was seen dancing with other residents in the car park, within sight of emergency vehicles called to the station.

A housing officer based at the hotel told jurors Majek “almost seemed sad” before Ms Whyte was stabbed, and appeared to be “back to himself” after she was taken to hospital.

In her closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC described Majek’s dismissal of DNA evidence and his claims not to be a man caught on clear CCTV wearing a distinctive jacket and flip-flops, as “laughable”, and an insult to relatives of Ms Whyte listening from the public gallery.

Ms Heeley said of Majek’s behaviour after the murder: “He is celebrating, his mood has changed from that prolonged scowl in the cafe before the murder to dancing and joy after the murder.

“It is utterly callous.”

Speaking in a pooled interview, the family of Ms Whyte said the year since her death has been “hell on earth”, but they remain focused on keeping alive the memory of their quirky and caring loved one who “would always put everyone else before herself”.

They have also spoken of the heartache of having to break the news of her death to her young son.

Ms Whyte’s sister Alex said of the strength shown by her siblings, mother and wider family members: “This is everything that Rhiannon would have ever wanted.

“The strength that we’ve kept as a family, the positivity that is instilled in our children and in her son. We promised her in the hospital we were going to live the way she wanted us to live.”

Carla Harris, a senior crown prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Rhiannon Whyte should have been able to go to work and come home safely, but Deng Chol Majek robbed her of her life and future.

“He attacked her for no reason and callously left her bleeding on a station platform.

“He then appeared to rejoice in his actions, having been caught laughing and dancing on footage an hour later.

“Although nothing can bring Rhiannon back, I hope these convictions provide some sense of justice to her family and friends.”

open image in gallery Rhiannon Whyte, described as someone who always put others first (British Transport Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Talking after the case The family of Rhiannon say the year since her death has been “hell on earth” – but they remain focused on keeping alive the memory of their quirky and caring loved one who “would always put everyone else before herself.”

Rhiannon’s mother and one of her sisters also spoke of the heartache of having to break the news of the hotel worker’s death to her five-year-old son.

Siobhan Whyte described how she pledged to get justice for her daughter, as she lay critically ill in hospital in the days after being stabbed, while Rhiannon’s sister Alex Whyte said the strength and positivity shown by family members over the past year was also something they had promised her.

Speaking to Sky News, Alex said: “Rhiannon had such a quirky personality. You would hear her before you’d see her.

“No matter what her day had been, she always wanted to make everyone else around her happy. She always prioritised family. That was the most important thing to Rhiannon. Obviously, she has a brother and three sisters. And my mum, who was her best friend.”

Rhiannon was a very caring person, Alex said, adding: “She would always put everyone else before herself, no matter what the situation was.

“She would give you her last pound in her pocket. She would literally take her shirt off her back to give it to you. She has with me. It was raining. I didn’t have a jacket. She gave me her hoodie and she ended up soaked and I was dry.”

open image in gallery Deng Chol Majek following Rhiannon Whyte (British Transport Police/PA) ( PA Media )

Asked if her caring side had played a part in where she chose to work, Alex continued: “Absolutely, Rhiannon always wanted to help anyone and everyone, no matter what situation you came from.

“Rhiannon just wanted to be a support. And the hotel was a way of her giving that to a wider community.

“Rhiannon made friends really fast, no matter where she went. And then with the service users, she would often sit with them and have conversations, and spend a lot of time having jokes with staff and service users.”

Alex Whyte recalls how she called other siblings to get to the hospital to “say goodbye” as Rhiannon was given six hours to live, but “Rhiannon being Rhiannon continued to fight no matter what” and clung to life until October 23.

Alex said: “She was never going to give up easy. So to have those precious moments with her just proves her strength.”

Siobhan said: “It was a lot of relatives, friends in and out. So we all got a chance to say goodbye.”

Describing the family’s anguish, Rhiannon’s mother said it had been “hell, hell on earth” – adding: “The worst part is not only losing her. It’s the nieces and nephews and her son.

“They’re struggling because they miss her. For no reason – he’s taken her away for nothing.”

Asked how they had coped having to tell Rhiannon’s young son, Alex broke down as she recalled how she had picked him up for school before a half-term holiday and took him home to explain what had happened.

Siobhan said: “He asked if Rhiannon was okay because he knew that we were at the hospital. Alex had to explain to him.”

Alex, one of Rhiannon’s older sisters, said: “I initially explained to him that she had a poorly brain, and we tried really hard, and the doctors tried really hard, but they couldn’t fix her brain, so she had to go to heaven.

“The scream that left that child that day will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Siobhan added: “Alex had to explain that it was a bad man. I’ve never heard a child cry like that and I never want to hear a child cry like that again.

“We had to lay in bed with him, didn’t we, that night and comfort him.”

The family members said Rhiannon’s son, who the family do not wish to be named in reports, just wanted stories about his mother and how much she loved him.

Alex said she told the youngster that no matter where Rhiannon was on this earth or any other place, she was always going to love him because that’s all she ever gave him – love and happy memories.

Asked what her feelings are towards Majek, who came to the UK from Germany in July last year and claimed asylum, Alex said: “Do you know what? People would sit here and they would say, I hate him – I just feel nothing but anger.

“But at this moment in time I feel nothing. Because regardless of who it is that did this to her, we lost a sister. My mum lost a daughter. It could have been anybody who did this.

“Our energy isn’t in him and it never will be in him.

“It’s about keeping Rhiannon’s memory alive and making a positive change in her memory.”

Asked what justice would look like after Majek’s conviction for murder, Rhiannon’s mother said she believed he should serve his sentence in the UK, adding: “Life for a life. None of this deportation.

“I’m not against asylum seekers. But he’s taken my daughter away. He doesn’t deserve to be sent back to his own country …. serve his time here, every day of his life.”

Giving her view, Alex went on: “I don’t think there’ll ever be enough justice in the world to replace Rhiannon. How could you ever put a timeline on how long someone should be in jail?

“Whether they get to remain in this country or any other country, Rhiannon’s life is priceless. There is no amount of time that will ever, ever equate to what we’ve lost.”

Siobhan said: “We have to learn how to live without her and he gets to live. And that’s not fair.”

Alex concluded: “But we will keep Rhiannon’s memory alive. This case is not the last you’ll hear of Rhiannon. There is a lot we have planned as a family. We hold memorials. We do a lot together to keep Rhiannon’s memory alive.”