Woman attacked in attempted dognapping as man tries to steal her Boxer Staff cross in park
Police appealing for witnesses after attempted dog theft in Sutton, south London that left woman with injuries to her neck
A woman was attacked during an attempted dognapping when a man tried to steal her pet in the park.
The 41-year-old owner was walking their Boxer/Staff cross in Sutton, south London, where she was approached by a man who initially complimented the dog and began stoking the animal.
The woman continued on her way but shortly after the same man approached her and demanded she give him the dog.
When she refused and a struggle took place during which the victim sustained cuts to her neck and cheek.
Have you been the victim of a dog theft? If so email mustafa.qadri@independent.co.uk
The suspect began to flee with the dog, but the animal fought back by biting him several times on the leg.
The dog was kicked and punched by the would-be thief and eventually broke free and ran back to his owner. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Officers conducted a search of the area and trawled local CCTV, but no trace of the suspect had been captured.
The dog has traces of blood around its mouth which will be used as DNA evidence, as police are looking to identify the man behind the attempted dog theft.
The Met’s South Area Command said: “Not only did this courageous animal prevent the theft, but he also collected DNA evidence that may provide the identity of the suspect!”
PC Heath Keogh said: “We understand the fear and distress that reports such as this can cause to other dog owners, but there are steps that you can take in order to reduce your chances of becoming a victim and, if you are unlucky enough to be targeted, increase the chances of getting your dog back.
“Pets, particularly dogs, are members of the family, they are not an item of property and the effects on the victim can be devastating.
“If you are the victim of a dog theft, even if your dog isn’t taken, please do report it to police so that we can be on the lookout for the suspects.”
Anyone who witnessed this incident, which took place around 6.30pm on 28 September at Knockholt Close, should call police on 101 or Tweet @metcc quoting 5969/28SEP.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.