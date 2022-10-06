For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman was attacked during an attempted dognapping when a man tried to steal her pet in the park.

The 41-year-old owner was walking their Boxer/Staff cross in Sutton, south London, where she was approached by a man who initially complimented the dog and began stoking the animal.

The woman continued on her way but shortly after the same man approached her and demanded she give him the dog.

When she refused and a struggle took place during which the victim sustained cuts to her neck and cheek.

The suspect began to flee with the dog, but the animal fought back by biting him several times on the leg.

The dog was kicked and punched by the would-be thief and eventually broke free and ran back to his owner. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers conducted a search of the area and trawled local CCTV, but no trace of the suspect had been captured.

The dog has traces of blood around its mouth which will be used as DNA evidence, as police are looking to identify the man behind the attempted dog theft.

The Met’s South Area Command said: “Not only did this courageous animal prevent the theft, but he also collected DNA evidence that may provide the identity of the suspect!”

PC Heath Keogh said: “We understand the fear and distress that reports such as this can cause to other dog owners, but there are steps that you can take in order to reduce your chances of becoming a victim and, if you are unlucky enough to be targeted, increase the chances of getting your dog back.

“Pets, particularly dogs, are members of the family, they are not an item of property and the effects on the victim can be devastating.

“If you are the victim of a dog theft, even if your dog isn’t taken, please do report it to police so that we can be on the lookout for the suspects.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, which took place around 6.30pm on 28 September at Knockholt Close, should call police on 101 or Tweet @metcc quoting 5969/28SEP.