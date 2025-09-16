Four arrested after photo of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four people have been arrested after pictures of Donald Trump and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle.

Several pictures of the US president and the disgraced financier were projected onto the side of the royal residence as he landed in the UK for his state visit.

Other images were also displayed on the side of the castle, including Trump’s mugshot from when he was indicted in 2023 on charges of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys shared an image of the stunt to Instagram with the caption “Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle”.

Thames Valley Police said four people were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications after the images were seen.

Several pictures of the US president and the disgraced financier were projected onto the side of the royal residence on Tuesday evening

Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.

“Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.”

The four people remain in custody, the force said.

Political campaign group Led By Donkeys shared an image of the stunt to Instagram with the caption "Hey Donald, welcome to Windsor Castle"

The pictures were projected as the US president arrived in the UK for his second state visit on Tuesday evening.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper was among those greeting the US President as he disembarked Air Force One at London Stansted airport just after 9pm.

RAF personnel from The King’s Colour Squadron lined up as he stepped off the plane, forming a guard of honour.

Trump's mugshot was also projected onto the side of Windsor Castle

Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, are staying overnight at Winfield House, the official residence of the US ambassador in Regent’s Park.

He will then visit Windsor Castle on Wednesday, where he will be treated to a ceremonial welcome and a lavish state banquet.

But there are no public-facing engagements for the president, with thousands expected to take part in major protests against his two-day stay.