Construction worker denies murdering two women more than a year apart

A construction worker has denied double murder after a woman was stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day and a second vanished without a trace, fifteen months later.

Carl Cooper, 65, is accused of killing Naomi Hunte, 41, who was found dead in Congleton Grove in Plumstead, south east London, in February 2022, and Fiona Holm, 48, who has been missing from Hither Green, south east London, since June this year. Her body has never been found.

Cooper entered not guilty pleas to two counts of murder when he appeared at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He appeared via videolink from HMP Belmarsh wearing a grey prison-issue jumper and grey trousers.

Fiona Holm, 48, disappeared in June (Metropolitan Police)

He was remanded in custody, with a provisional trial date set for June 4 next year.

Mr Cooper, of Hither Green, was arrested on suspicion of Ms Hunte’s murder by the Metropolitan Police in February 2022. He was subsequently bailed and then released under investigation.

Ms Holm was reported missing by her family on June 29, having last been seen at a shop in Catford, also in south east London, nine days earlier.

Cooper, who was not on bail at the time of Ms Holm’s disappearance, was arrested on suspicion of her murder on July 11. He was charged with the murders of both women on July 13.

In July the police released CCTV footage of Ms Holm’s last known movements.

CCTV showing Ms Holm’s last known movements (Met Police)

Appealing for information, Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “Due to the fact a man has been charged and legal proceedings are underway I am limited in the information I am able to provide about our investigation. We are continuing to carry out a number of searches to locate Fiona’s body at an address and open land in the Catford/SE6 area.

“If anyone in that area has seen anything out of the ordinary that you think could be linked to our investigation please get in touch without delay.”