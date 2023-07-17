CCTV released of missing woman’s last moments as man charged with murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have released CCTV footage of the last known movements of a missing woman who is suspected of being murdered.

Fiona Holm was last seen in Verdant Lane, Catford on the evening of Tuesday, 20 June. CCTV shows the woman at an off-licence in Bromley and may show what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Ms Holm’s body has not been found and police are now appealing for information about the 48-year-old’s last movements.

Carl Cooper has been charged with her murder while searches are ongoing for her body (Metropolitan Police)

Carl Cooper, 65, of Broadfield Road, SE6, has been charged with murdering both Ms Holm and Naomi Hunte, 41, who was found with fatal stab wounds in Greenwich on Valentine’s Day last year.

The 65-year-old, who is believed to have been known to both women, appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to search properties and open spaces in the Catford area where Ms Holm disappeared.

Detective chief inspector Kate Blackburn, leading the investigation, said: “We have charged a man with Fiona’s murder and the murder of Naomi Hunte. Prior to this development a missing person investigation was undertaken in the hope of finding Fiona alive.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of Fiona, and of course Naomi’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. My officers will continue to support the families of both women.

Ms Hunte was described by her mother as a “vibrant, kind and loving person”. She said her daughter’s death has caused her family “great suffering”.

Naomi Hunte was found stabbed to death in Greenwich on 14 February (Facebook)

Chief inspector Blackburn described Ms Holm as “a well-known and active member of the community in the Lewisham and Blackheath area”, and said police are appealing for information to help establish what happened to the missing 48-year-old.

DCI Blackburn continued: “Due to the fact a man has been charged and legal proceedings are underway I am limited in the information I am able to provide about our investigation. We are continuing to carry out a number of searches to locate Fiona’s body at an address and open land in the Catford/SE6 area.

“If anyone in that area has seen anything out of the ordinary that you think could be linked to our investigation please get in touch without delay.”