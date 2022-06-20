Drink-driver smirks after being caught over the limit for fifth time

A drink-driver has been jailed after being caught for the fifth time.

But Darren McCrorie appeared not to grasp the seriousness of the situation, as his custody photo shows him grinning from ear to ear.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison after police caught him speeding through a busy town centre last month.

He was arrested after officers stopped him while on patrol in The Old Warwick Road, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on 20 May

Officers smelt alcohol and asked him to take a breath test which showed he was over the drink-drive limit.

McCrorie, of Warwick, admitted drink driving and was jailed at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He was also banned from the road for five years and ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

McCrorie had previously been convicted of drink driving four times between 2001 and 2013.

PC Gouled Dubad, of Warwickshire Police, said: “During the evidential procedure, MrMcCrorie stated he’d had three pints and couldn’t understand how this had put him over the drink drive limit.

“In reality alcohol affects everyone differently and there is no exact way of knowing how much you can drink and stay under the limit.

“However, I would like to think most people would realise three pints was likely to.

“Drinking lowers your inhibitions so you may be tempted to drink more than the limit. It is safer not to drink and drive at all.

“It is clear he has not learnt from previous experience and will now have the opportunity to reflect on his behaviour during his next few months in prison.

“Hopefully, this will send out a clear message that if you are caught drink driving you will get a criminal record, you will lose your licence and then suffer potential consequences to your employment and ability to travel.”

The officer added: “Of course the worst consequence is you possibly kill someone and live with that for the rest of your life. Given McCrorie’s persistent offending he can count himself very lucky this hasn’t happened.”

SWNS