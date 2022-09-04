For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The three siblings who died in a violent incident in Dublin have been named as Lisa Cash, 18, and her younger brother and sister, eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley.

Officers were called to the property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght at about 12.30am on Sunday. All three were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all three were later pronounced dead.

Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has now been released from hospital and is in the care of her family. Her 14-year-old son remains in Tallaght University Hospital where he is being treated for a serious, but not life-threatening injury.

Gardai described it as a “violent, challenging and traumati.c incident” and said everyone involved is believed to be known to each other.

A man, aged in his early 20s and arrested at the scene earlier today and continues to be questioned by officers.

The scene remains preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. Post mortems are due to take place by state pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis.

Fianna Fail councillor Charlie O’Connor, who was at the scene on Sunday morning, said there is widespread shock in the community.

“I don’t know how to describe it. I was getting calls from early morning with people bringing it to my attention,” Mr O’Connor said.

Lisa Cash, 18, died alongside her siblings in the violent incident (Garda)

“People are only now beginning to come out of their houses. I was at the Catholic Church a while ago and a lot people hadn’t heard, but the news was getting through.

“There is deep shock, people are really, really upset, any event like this would cause shock but the fact that it involves children, it’s a really shocking event for this community, and indeed for the wider Tallaght community and elsewhere. This will affect many, many people.

“I was talking to the gardai and they told me that their colleagues who were on last night were all deeply shocked.

“It is terrible. We have to think of the family, think of their neighbours, think of the wider community.

“Attempts are being made to support the local community and the local Brookfield Youth and Community Centre has just confirmed to me that they’re opening up now for the rest of the day.

“People are welcome to come and grieve and have a cup of tea and talk about their grief.

“I really find it shocking to think three children of that age are no longer with us and won’t be going to school in the morning.”

More follows