Seven arrested after teenager dies in London tennis court stabbing

A teenager has been stabbed to death at a park in northwest London.

The 18-year-old man was found injured at a tennis court in Montrose Park, Edgware, just before 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police said they were called to reports of a group of males fighting at 5.54pm.

The injured man was treated at the scene by medics from London's Air Ambulance but he was pronounced dead at 7.17pm.

"Police are working to inform his next of kin," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will follow in due course.

"Officers are working to determine whether there any further reported injuries.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing. Police are urging members of the public remaining in the area to please leave and go home."

Seven men were arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of offences including affray and attempted murder, the force added. They are all in police custody.

The same evening a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the teenager was attacked by up to seven people in Kingstanding at around 7.30pm.

The force said it had launched a murder investigation.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “This is a shocking and senseless tragedy. Another young life has been taken far too soon.

“We have officers with the boy’s family who are facing the cruellest of news this evening. My heart goes out to them.

“We will be leaving no stone unturned in our hunt for the callous individuals responsible for this, or for anyone harbouring them, knowing what they have done.”