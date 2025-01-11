Search for two sisters missing from Aberdeen widens to coast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The search for two sisters who were last seen more than four days ago in Aberdeen has been extended to the coast, police have said.

Police Scotland is appealing for help in finding 32-year-old triplets Eliza and Henrietta Huszti after they were reported missing from their home in Aberdeen city centre.

The last sighting of Eliza and Henrietta – who are originally from Hungary but moved to Scotland around seven years ago – was on CCTV in Market Street at Victoria Bridge at around 2.12am on Tuesday.

They were then seen crossing the bridge and turning right onto a footpath next to the River Dee heading in the direction of the Aberdeen Boat Club.

On Saturday, officers extended their search of the River Dee to include the coast towards the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour, and towards Duthie Park.

CCTV footage from the area where Eliza and Henrietta were last seen is also being examined, with door-to-door enquiries being carried out, as well as speaking to local businesses.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “Eliza and Henrietta’s family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.

“We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the enquiry.

“We are again urging the public to come forward with any information relating to Eliza and Henrietta’s whereabouts. The focus of our search remains the River Dee and I would again ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

“Even if it doesn’t seem significant, please pass any information on and let us be the judge of that.”

Their brother Jozsef Huszti said their mother spoke to the pair for 40 minutes on Saturday and nothing seemed unusual.

Chief Inspector Bruce urged businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025 and contact the force if it holds anything that may be relevant to its investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.