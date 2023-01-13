For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with the murder of beautician Elle Edwards who was fatally shot while at a pub on Christmas Eve.

Connor Chapman, 22, has also been charged by detectives with two counts of attempted murder, and three counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mr Chapman, of Houghton Road, Woodchurch, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, and handling stolen goods, namely a Mercedes A Class.

The suspect has been remanded in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Friday 13 January, Merseyside Police announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

Authorities also said that a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Ms Edwards had been out celebrating with friends when she was shot in the head at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 26-year-old is not thought to have been the target of the shooting, which left four other men injured, and police say that their investigation is ongoing.

Ms Edwards died after several shots were fired at the pub’s entrance.

“My beautiful Ellie Marlene, love of my life, my best friend, she will always shine and be beautiful and bright,” her father said in a statement read out by a detective at the time of her death.

Police previously announced that a 30-year-old man from Tranmere who was previously arrested on suspicion of Ms Edwards’ murder has been recalled to prison on licence.

A woman, 19, from Rock Ferry, who was earlier arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on bail, while a 31-year-old man arrested on 29 December on suspicion of conspiracy to murder remains in custody.

Merseyside Police say that a special Public Portal has been set up at mipp.police.uk where information, CCTV and dashcam and mobile phone footage can be uploaded for investigators. Information can also be passed via 101, DM @MerPolCC or by contacting @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, using reference 22000948723.