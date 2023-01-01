For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sister of pub shooting victim Elle Edwards has paid tribute to her “best friend, side kick, partner in crime, soul mate”.

Ms Edwards, 26, from the Wirral, was killed at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village on Christmas Eve.

The beautician was celebrating the festive season with friends before she was shot in the head, suffering critical injuries and later dying in hospital.

Detectives have said they do not believe Ms Edwards was the intended target of the attack.

In a tribute posted on social media, her sister Lucy Edwards shared photos and videos of the pair, describing Ms Edwards as “beautiful inside and out ... the kindest person ever”.

She wrote: “You wanted nothing but the best for me. I miss everything about you, especially our daily catch ups, our long drives, we’d blast the music and sing so loud that people in traffic would be laughing at us, but we were always in our own bubble and we didn’t care, and I will miss travelling and seeing new places with you.

“I should not be waking up this morning on New Year’s Day without you.

“We always said 2019 was our best year, but we were so convinced 2023 was going to be the year to top it.

“You are supposed to be finally living the life you have dreamed of, you had so many plans, hopes and dreams, we had so many plans and it breaks my heart that it has all been taken away because no one else deserved it all more than my Elle.

“I will cherish all of the amazing memories we have made, you will always be with me and I will make you proud.”

Murder probe detectives from Merseyside Police arrested three people in connection with the shooting.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been recalled to prison on licence, while a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, and a 31-year-old man, also from Tranmere, have been released on bail.

✕ Moment police arrest Elle Edwards murder suspect

Ms Edward’s death marks the fifth fatal shooting in Merseyside since August, with other victims including Ashley Dale, 28, Sam Rimmer, 22, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, and 53-year-old grandmother Jackie Rutter.

Following the Christmas Eve shooting, Chief Constable Sarah Kennedy said “We are absolutely committed to finding those responsible for the callous and cold-blooded murder of 26-year-old Elle on Christmas Eve and our hearts go out to Elle’s family and friends.

“Elle was doing what any member of the community should be able to do on Christmas Eve – simply enjoying herself with friends and her sister and celebrating the festivities.

“Detectives are continuing their investigations and they will be relentless in their work to establish what led up to the incident on Christmas Eve and who was responsible for this sickening and heart-breaking incident, which has ruined so many lives and culminated in the loss of a beautiful young woman.”

The community is ‘extremely shocked, saddened and devastated’, says local parish priest (Getty Images)

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo at a memorial service on Saturday, parish priest Canon Philip Moor told reporters: “There is still a sense of disbelief that something like this could happen in the midst of our community.

“The local community is hurting and we’re all questioning why? But we are a close and tight knit community and we are pulling to help support Elle’s family and each other at this time.”

In their initial investigations, officers from Merseyside Police arrested four men on suspicion of possession of a blade, a public order offence and drug offences. Ten stop searches were also carried out as part of wider patrols of the area.

The investigation continues.