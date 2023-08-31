For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A South Wales police officer is being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after following two teenagers in a van before they both died in an e-bike crash in Ely, Cardiff, in May, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of Monday 22 May when they crashed on a Sur-Ron bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van.

Tensions between locals and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the driver of the police van, an officer with South Wales Police, has been told they are being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after previously being served with a gross misconduct notice.

The watchdog said a decision over potential disciplinary proceedings and any referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be made at the end of the probe.

IOPC director David Ford said: “Our independent investigation is progressing well and I want to again thank the local community for the support provided to our investigation, including through the sharing of CCTV evidence.”

More follows...