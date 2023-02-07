Epsom College headteacher and daughter ‘killed by husband in murder suicide’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The deaths of Epsom College's headteacher, her seven-year-old daughter and her husband are being treated as a murder-suicide, according to reports.

Surrey Police believe the husband of Emma Pattison, George, 39, killed his family members before taking his own life, the BBC reports.

The force has not yet released details of the cause of death but said investigators are confident no one else was involved.

The headmistress of the prestigious private school was found dead with her daughter Lettie and husband on school grounds at 1am on Sunday morning.

Mr Pattison was a chartered accountant who was director of a management consultancy called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House. The 49-year-old had a gun licence, according to the BBC.

Emma Pattison, her husband George and their daughter Lettie (PA Media)

A source told The Telegraph that a member of school staff called emergency services on Sunday after hearing gunshots.

Epsom College’s rifle range was cordoned off on Monday. The Independent understands that it is not considered part of the scene of investigation but was closed because of its close proximity to the house.

The college remains open and pupils and staff were set to be offered counselling. The school’s flag is flying at half-mast.

