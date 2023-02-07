Epsom College – latest: ‘Gunshots heard’ at school where headteacher and family found dead
Emma Pattison had been headteacher of the school for six months
Gunshots were heard before Epsom College’s headteacher Emma Pattison was found dead alongsider her husband and seven-year-old daughter, a source has claimed.
The noise prompted a staff member to alert the emergency services who found the family’s bodies, it was claimed in the Daily Telegraph.
Surrey Police have said it is an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought.
While the school’s rifle range was among the buildings cordoned off, The Independent understands that this was due to its proximity to the Pattisons’ home and it is not part of the scene of investigation.
Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.
“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.”
Appearing on the Epsom Insights podcast just before Christmas, Ms Pattison said moving into the new job had been a “really big change” for her family.
Emma Pattison, the headteacher of Epsom College who was found dead along with her husband and daughter, had previously spoken about some of the changes her family had gone through for the new job.
Police have described the incident as being “isolated” and said they are not seeking a third party in connection to it.
Pattison, 45, was just six months into her post as the Surrey private school’s first-ever female head.
“It’s been a really big change for my family,” she said in an appearance on the school’s podcast, sharing that her family had moved house and bought a dog in the area.
Watch here.
Epsom College reacts after shocking deaths of school head and her family
The private school where the bodies of its headmistress and her family were found dead has pleaded for “time and space” to process “these shocking events”.
Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39 and their daughter Lettie, seven, were found in the grounds of the school in the early hours of Sunday morning by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.
In a statement late on Sunday evening, the elite school, which was named independent school of the year in 2022, asked for privacy as the school community grappled with the shocking news and the loss of its head.
“It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce the news of the deaths of Emma Pattison, Head of Epsom College, her daughter Lettie, and her husband George,” the school said.
“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with their families at this tragic time.”
Read more here:
Bodies of Emma Pattison, her husband and their seven-year-old found in school grounds early Sunday
Emma Pattison “absolutely loving” her time at Epsom College before her untimely death
Just two months ago, Emma Pattison was telling pupils how excited she was to be leading Epsom College.
“There is so much to come”, she remarked on the school’s podcast, Epsom Insight. She was looking forward to embracing school traditions like Founder’s Day, where parents and alumni enjoy picnics, cricket and house sports competitions.
“I am absolutely loving my time here so far”, she confirmed shortly before the Christmas break. “It has been very, very busy, but absolutely wonderful.”
Nottingham headteacher “heartbroken” following death of friend, Emma Pattison
A Nottingham headteacher has said she is “heartbroken” after her friend and colleague Emma Pattison was found dead in a property on the grounds of Epsom College.
In a tweet posted on Monday (January 6), Julie Keller said: “Heartbroken. My life was richer for having had Emma as a friend and colleague, the world is certainly poorer for her loss. Sending my love to her family and both Epsom College and Croydon High School at this most awful time.”
Cheryl Giovannoni, the chief executive of the GDST, added: “We are immensely shocked and saddened by the news about the death of Emma Pattison, her daughter Lettie and her husband George. Our thoughts are with their family at this time, as well as everyone at Croydon High School, and Epsom College, which Emma joined as head in September 2022.
“Emma was a much loved and respected member of the GDST community, as well as a talented head and teacher and a dear friend to many of us. She touched the lives of all of us with her energy, wisdom and kindness during her six years as head of Croydon High School and the school will always bear the legacy of her inspiring leadership.”
Epsom College issues tribute to “wonderful Head"
Epsom College has issued a statement following the passing of its “wonderful” headteacher, Emma Pattison, and her family.
“The shocking and tragic news has now reached many about the death of our Head, Emma Pattison. The College community will be coming together today to process the news, grieve and pay our respects to a wonderful Head”, Epsom College tweeted.
“At this time there is nothing more that we can say regarding the circumstances around Mrs Pattison and her family’s death beyond the statement issued by Surrey Police yesterday evening.
“We will be in close contact with Surrey Police over the coming weeks and months. We hope everyone will respect the privacy of Emma’s family at this time and allow the College’s pupils, staff and wider community the time and space necessary to come to terms with this loss.”
Colleagues pay tribute to headteacher found dead with daughter, 7, and husband
Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.
Emma Pattison, who was head at Croydon High School before she joined Epsom College in September last year, died on Sunday with her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George.
Surrey Police have not disclosed the cause of their deaths but said they are confident that no-one else was involved.
Cheryl Giovannoni, chief executive of the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), of which Croydon High School is part, said: “We are immensely shocked and saddened by the news about the death of Emma Pattison, her daughter Lettie and her husband George.
“Our thoughts are with their family at this time, as well as everyone at Croydon High School, and Epsom College, which Emma joined as head in September 2022.
Read more:
Emma Pattison died with her daughter Lettie and husband George at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey at the weekend.
The headteacher of a prestigious independent school spoke about how there was “so much to look ahead to and be excited” about just weeks before her death.
Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband, George, at their home on the grounds of Epsom College, in Surrey.
Police have not yet confirmed the cause of their deaths, but said they were confident that there was “no third-party involvement”.
An unnamed source told The Telegraph that a member of school staff had called the emergency services after hearing what they believed to be gunshots in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The area surrounding the Pattisons’ home, which is granted to headteachers and their families at the prestigious school, was cordoned off on Monday.
Read more:
Emma Pattison was found dead alongside her daughter Lettie and husband, George, at their home on the grounds of Epsom College
Who was Emma Pattison, the Epsom College headteacher found dead?
Pupils and staff at a prestigious private school in Surrey have been rocked by the news that their headteacher had been found dead with her husband and young daughter.
Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found alongside seven-year-old Lettie at the £42,000 per year Epsom College, Epsom, early on Sunday morning.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the deaths but that no one else was involved.
Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”, Ms Pattison was appointed head of Epsom in September last year.
She had previously been headteacher at Croydon High School in south London, where she worked for six years.
Prior to working in Croydon, Ms Pattison was the deputy head at St John’s School in Leatherhead, an independent school also in Surrey.
According to its website, Epsom, founded in 1851, is the current Independent School of the Year.
My colleague Matt Mathers reports:
Police say no one else was involved in deaths of family of three
The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead inside the school, alongside her husband and seven-year-old daughter.
Police have described the incident as being “isolated” and said they are not seeking a third party in connection to it.
Emma Pattison, 45, was just six months into her post as the Surrey private school’s first-ever female head.
In this podcast, she shares some of the changes her family had gone through for her new job.
“It’s been a really big change for my family,” she said, sharing that they have moved house and bought a dog in the area.
Watch:
Local councillor offers tribute to Pattison family, noting she is “deeply saddened"
As the community continues to grieve, a local councillor has expressed that she is “deeply saddened“ by the death of Epsom College’s headteacher, her husband and their child.
Councillor Hannah Dalton, chairwoman of the Residents’ Association Group on Epsom and Ewell Borough Council, said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic events that took place at Epsom College over the weekend, involving the headteacher Emma Pattison and her family.
“Our thoughts are with their loved ones, Epsom College staff and pupils, and the wider community as they come to terms with this devastating loss.”