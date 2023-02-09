Epsom College – latest: Headteacher shot dead by husband was ‘arrested after domestic row’
Gun found at scene was registered to headteacher Emma Pattison’s husband George
Headteacher Emma Pattison was reportedly arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband, George Pattison.
Mrs Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.
He phoned the police and they arrested Mrs Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.
Police suspect Mr Pattison killed his headteacher wife Emma and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before taking his own life, The Independent understands, with a gun registered in his name found alongside their bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds.
The Times reported that Ms Pattison had contacted a close relative with concerns about her husband in the hours before the deaths.
Officers from Surrey Police said they were in contact with Mr Pattison three days before the deaths after he registered a change of address, as firearms owners are required to.
Neighbours at their recently sold property in Catherham said they had seen Mr Pattison staying there just before Christmas but had not seen his wife or daugher since the summer.
Epsom College ‘to stay closed for days’
Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead with her husband George Pattison, 39, and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey on Sunday.
Acting headmaster Paul Williams announced on Tuesday that the school will close until after the half-term break following the “incredibly distressing” details about how Mrs Pattison died, according to the BBC.
Ellie Ng reports:
Emma Pattison was found dead with her husband George Pattison and their daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College, Surrey
Epsom College headteacher and daughter killed by husband in murder-suicide
The headteacher of Epsom College and her seven-year-old daughter were killed by her husband in a double-murder suicide, police believe.
Surrey Police confirmed the deaths of headteacher Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie are being treated as a murder investigation.
The force has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Martha McHardy has more:
Emma Pattison, her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and her husband were found dead on Sunday morning
All we know about elite £42,000 a year school where headteacher and family found dead
Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie were found on school grounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Ms Pattison was just six months into her post as the school’s first female head.
Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person”, she presided over the education of almost 1,000 pupils.
Here’s everything we know about the elite school:
Surrey Police says it is treating the family’s deaths as an ‘isolated incident’
A friend of Emma Pattison’s has described her as “beautiful inside and out”.
Zoe Roberts, a teacher at Caterham School, said: “It is tragic and we wish this had never happened. She was beautiful, inside and out. She was just the most wonderful person.
“We can’t put it into words at the moment, it is too raw. We are still working it out. It is just a tragic loss.”
Emma Pattison: Police refer themselves to watchdog over contact with husband days before deaths
Police believe that the husband of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison shot his wife and daughter dead just days after they spoke to him on the phone about his gun licence.
George Pattison was found dead alongside his wife and seven-year-old daughter Lettie at their home on the grounds of the private school in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Investigators said a gun registered to Mr Pattison was found at the scene, but that the causes of death would not be officially confirmed until post-mortem examinations have been completed.
Husband found dead with teacher wife contacted police over gun licence
Police carried out ‘phone review’ of George Pattison’s gun licence days before murder-suicide
John Wildgoose, a photographer who took a portrait of the Pattison family last month for the Epsom College’s announcement of Emma’s headship, has described seven-year-old Lettie as “an absolute angel”.
“It was amazing how she was for the camera, it’s heartbreaking,” The Sun quoted him as saying.
Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.
Emma Pattison, who was head at Croydon High School before she joined Epsom College in September last year, died on Sunday with her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George.
Colleagues of ‘much-loved’ teacher found dead with daughter and husband pay tribute
Emma Pattison died with daughter Lettie and husband George at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey
