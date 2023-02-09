Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1675923059

Epsom College – latest: Headteacher shot dead by husband was ‘arrested after domestic row’

Gun found at scene was registered to headteacher Emma Pattison’s husband George

Andy Gregory,Liam James
Thursday 09 February 2023 06:10

Epsom College’s headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death

Headteacher Emma Pattison was reportedly arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband, George Pattison.

Mrs Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.

He phoned the police and they arrested Mrs Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.

Police suspect Mr Pattison killed his headteacher wife Emma and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie before taking his own life, The Independent understands, with a gun registered in his name found alongside their bodies at their home in the private school’s grounds.

The Times reported that Ms Pattison had contacted a close relative with concerns about her husband in the hours before the deaths.

Officers from Surrey Police said they were in contact with Mr Pattison three days before the deaths after he registered a change of address, as firearms owners are required to.

Neighbours at their recently sold property in Catherham said they had seen Mr Pattison staying there just before Christmas but had not seen his wife or daugher since the summer.

Recommended

1675923059

Epsom College ‘to stay closed for days’

Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead with her husband George Pattison, 39, and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey on Sunday.

Acting headmaster Paul Williams announced on Tuesday that the school will close until after the half-term break following the “incredibly distressing” details about how Mrs Pattison died, according to the BBC.

Ellie Ng reports:

Epsom College ‘to close for days’ as police investigate headteacher ‘murder-suicide’

Emma Pattison was found dead with her husband George Pattison and their daughter Lettie at their home in the grounds of Epsom College, Surrey

Sravasti Dasgupta9 February 2023 06:10
1675919459

Epsom College headteacher and daughter killed by husband in murder-suicide

The headteacher of Epsom College and her seven-year-old daughter were killed by her husband in a double-murder suicide, police believe.

Surrey Police confirmed the deaths of headteacher Emma Pattison and her daughter Lettie are being treated as a murder investigation.

The force has also referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Martha McHardy has more:

Epsom College headteacher and daughter ‘killed by husband in murder-suicide’

Emma Pattison, her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and her husband were found dead on Sunday morning

Sravasti Dasgupta9 February 2023 05:10
1675915859

All we know about elite £42,000 a year school where headteacher and family found dead

Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, husband George, 39, and daughter Lettie were found on school grounds in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ms Pattison was just six months into her post as the school’s first female head.

Described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person”, she presided over the education of almost 1,000 pupils.

Here’s everything we know about the elite school:

Epsom College: Inside the £42K a year school where headteacher and family found dead

Surrey Police says it is treating the family’s deaths as an ‘isolated incident’

Sravasti Dasgupta9 February 2023 04:10
1675912200

Epsom College's headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death

Epsom College's headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death
Joe Middleton9 February 2023 03:10
1675908600

ICYMI: Emma Pattison was ‘beautiful inside and out’, friend says

A friend of Emma Pattison’s has described her as “beautiful inside and out”.

Zoe Roberts, a teacher at Caterham School, said: “It is tragic and we wish this had never happened. She was beautiful, inside and out. She was just the most wonderful person.

“We can’t put it into words at the moment, it is too raw. We are still working it out. It is just a tragic loss.”

Joe Middleton9 February 2023 02:10
1675905000

Emma Pattison: Police refer themselves to watchdog over contact with husband days before deaths

Police believe that the husband of Epsom College headteacher Emma Pattison shot his wife and daughter dead just days after they spoke to him on the phone about his gun licence.

George Pattison was found dead alongside his wife and seven-year-old daughter Lettie at their home on the grounds of the private school in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Investigators said a gun registered to Mr Pattison was found at the scene, but that the causes of death would not be officially confirmed until post-mortem examinations have been completed.

Husband found dead with teacher wife contacted police over gun licence

Police carried out ‘phone review’ of George Pattison’s gun licence days before murder-suicide

Joe Middleton9 February 2023 01:10
1675901400

ICYMI Photographer describes Lettie Pattison as ‘an absolute angel’

John Wildgoose, a photographer who took a portrait of the Pattison family last month for the Epsom College’s announcement of Emma’s headship, has described seven-year-old Lettie as “an absolute angel”.

“It was amazing how she was for the camera, it’s heartbreaking,” The Sun quoted him as saying.

Joe Middleton9 February 2023 00:10
1675897826

Epsom College's headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death

Epsom College's headteacher talks about ‘family changes’ in podcast before death
Joe Middleton8 February 2023 23:10
1675894226

ICYMI: Colleagues of ‘much-loved’ headteacher found dead with daughter and husband pay tribute

Former colleagues of a headteacher found dead at her home with her husband and daughter have paid tribute to their “dear friend”.

Emma Pattison, who was head at Croydon High School before she joined Epsom College in September last year, died on Sunday with her daughter Lettie, seven, and her husband George.

Colleagues of ‘much-loved’ teacher found dead with daughter and husband pay tribute

Emma Pattison died with daughter Lettie and husband George at their home in the grounds of Epsom College in Surrey

Joe Middleton8 February 2023 22:10
1675891510

Headteacher ‘arrested seven years ago after domestic row with her husband’

Headteacher Emma Pattison was reportedly arrested seven years ago after a domestic row with her husband, George Pattison.

Mrs Pattison, who police believe was shot by her partner, allegedly slapped Mr Pattison around the face, Sky News reported.

He phoned the police and they arrested Mrs Pattison on suspicion of common assault, but she was later released without charge.

Joe Middleton8 February 2023 21:25

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in