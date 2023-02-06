Epsom College – latest: Headteacher found dead in school alongside husband and daughter
Emma Pattinson had been headteacher of the school for six months
The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead at the school alongside her seven-year-old daughter and husband.
Head of the Surrey private school, Emma Pattinson, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter, Lettie after police were called to the area around 1am on Sunday.
Surrey Police investigating the incident have said it is an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought.
Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief at this tragic news.
“Our immediate thoughts and condolences are with Emma's family, friends and loved ones, and to the many pupils and colleagues whose lives she enriched throughout her distinguished career.”
He said Ms Pattinson was a “wonderful teacher” but most of all she was a delightful person.
The private school where the bodies of its headmistress and her family were found dead has pleaded for “time and space” to process “these shocking events”.
Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39 and their daughter Lettie, seven, were found in the grounds of the school in the early hours of Sunday morning by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.
In a statement late on Sunday evening, the elite school, which was named independent school of the year in 2022, asked for privacy as the school community grappled with the shocking news and the loss of its head.
“It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce the news of the deaths of Emma Pattison, Head of Epsom College, her daughter Lettie, and her husband George,” the school said.
“Our thoughts, condolences and sympathies are with their families at this tragic time.”
Emma Pattison spoke about ‘really big change’ for her family in December
Emma Pattison, who joined Epsom college this academic year in September, spoke about significant changes for her family in December 2022.
In the school’s podcast, she told the school’s pupils that her husband got a new job but that wasn’t supposed to happen.
“In terms of transition it’s been a really big change for my family. We’ve moved house - we’ve bought a dog,” she said, according to The Sun.
“I’ve got a new job, my husband has got a new job, that wasn’t meant to happen but it did and my daughter has started a new school so there’s been a lot of change for us as a family.”
She said they bought a Labrador, named Bella, to live with them on the school’s ground.
Her husband George was a chartered accountant who was working as a director of a management consultancy firm called Tanglewood 2016, according to Companies House.
So far little details have come out about her husband who was 39 year old.
What is Epsom College?
Known as an elite rugby school, Epsom College is award-winning independent day and boarding school that teaches over 850 boys and girls aged 11 to 18.
Police were called to the £42,000-a-year Surrey school at 1am on Sunday.
Surrey Police have said that they are confident that this is an isolated incident and there is no third-party involvement.
Epsom and Ewell Borough Commander Inspector Jon Vale said: “We’re aware that this tragic incident will have caused concern and upset in the local community.
“While this is believed to be an isolated incident, in the coming days, our local officers will remain in the area to offer reassurance to students, parents, teachers, and the local community.
“I would like to thank the school and the community for their understanding and patience while the investigation continues.”
